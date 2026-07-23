Keeta and LayerZero Partner to Bring Tokenized Bank Deposits to Public Blockchains

Partnership gives institutions the regulated settlement infrastructure that payments and treasury desks require, bringing bank money to on-chain capital markets for the first time.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerZero and Keeta today announced a partnership to make tokenized commercial bank money natively transferable across the Keeta Network, Ethereum, Solana, and Base, opening the regulated settlement layer underneath global finance to any institution operating on a major public blockchain.

The partnership unites two of the most institutionally credible companies in the digital asset industry. LayerZero is the cross-chain interoperability protocol used by PayPal, Bridge, Ondo Finance, and dozens of the largest applications in crypto to enable distribution of assets across chains. Keeta, one of the only crypto companies included in the Visa Direct payments network, operates the most scalable Layer 1 blockchain ever built. The company's technology has been audited according to the highest compliance standards in the industry and enables real-time payments to nearly 200 countries.

Together, the two companies are combining Keeta's regulated, compliance-native infrastructure with LayerZero's omnichain distribution to make bank-grade money usable everywhere financial institutions operate.

What the partnership delivers

The partnership introduces an institutional-grade cash management system that works across both fiat currencies and public blockchains.

Anchoring that system are Keeta Stablecoins, a new category of tokenized commercial bank money, issued in multiple fiat currencies and available natively across Ethereum, Solana, Base, and the Keeta Network via LayerZero. Keeta Stablecoins use LayerZero's OFT Standard, a universal token standard that extends dollar liquidity across supported blockchains while allowing the issuing institution to retain full contract authority at every step.

Keeta Stablecoins are backed by commercial bank deposits held through Bivo, a U.S.-licensed financial technology platform with access to U.S. payment rails and a partner-bank network. Unlike traditional stablecoins, which are typically pegged to a single currency and rely on a mix of reserves, Keeta Stablecoins represent actual commercial bank money, issued in the format institutions need for institutional use cases. They can be moved on the chain an institution uses and settled in seconds. Later this month, Keeta Stablecoins will be available in USD alongside eight other major currencies, including the euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), Chinese renminbi (CNY), British pound (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Mexican peso (MXN), UAE dirham (AED), and Hong Kong dollar (HKD). The result is a seamless, internationally compliant cash system that is multi-currency and multi-chain by default.

As part of the partnership, Keeta is also integrating LayerZero as an anchor available within the Keeta Network.

Why this matters now

The launch comes amid accelerating institutional demand for tokenized bank money. A consortium of major U.S. banks recently disclosed plans to build a shared tokenized-deposit network as a closed, banks-only system. The Keeta–LayerZero partnership offers an alternative: the same institutional-grade instruments available today, but on open public chains.

"Traditional stablecoins are proving that there is enormous demand to move dollars on-chain. The next real unlock is enabling instruments that institutions settle across chains and currencies," said Simon Baksys, Chief Business Officer at LayerZero. "We're building the settlement layer where regulated assets like bank deposits move across every chain, and Keeta is the right partner to help us power this new paradigm."

"The future of institutional money isn't a walled garden," said Ty Schenk, Founder and CEO of Keeta. "We built Keeta so that regulated bank money can move wherever institutions need it, across chains and in the open, instead of staying trapped inside a single network. LayerZero shares that philosophy, and together we're building the rails that the next era of capital markets will run on."

A category of two

Keeta and LayerZero have built their reputations on the same set of principles: compliance-first design, institutional credibility, and an obsessive focus on the infrastructure global finance will actually run on. Where Keeta operates as the Layer 1 of record for regulated, fiat-backed assets, LayerZero operates as the connective tissue across public and private chains. The partnership combines those positions into a single offering: regulated bank money, available everywhere.

About LayerZero

LayerZero is the leading omnichain interoperability protocol, enabling decentralized applications to operate seamlessly across more than 170 public blockchains. Used by PayPal, Bridge, Ondo Finance, and many of the most widely adopted applications in crypto, LayerZero powers the cross-chain infrastructure underneath the majority of all institutional and consumer activity in digital assets today.

About Keeta

Keeta is building the financial infrastructure for the internet economy, connecting traditional finance and blockchain networks on a single, high-performance platform. A Visa Direct payments platform partner, Keeta achieved a verified 11.2 million transactions per second in a public stress test conducted in collaboration with Google's Spanner engineering team, making it the fastest blockchain ever tested. Purpose-built for financial institutions, fintechs, enterprises, governments, and AI-powered applications, Keeta combines built-in compliance, digital identity, tokenization, and native stablecoin infrastructure to enable seamless movement of fiat and digital assets across borders with institutional-grade performance and sub-second settlement.

Media Contacts

LayerZero: [email protected]

Keeta: [email protected]

SOURCE Keeta