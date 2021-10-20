Kefir Products Market to record a CAGR of 5.60% from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rise in the popularity of kefir, rise in demand for gluten-free variants, and the expansion in the retail landscape will drive the growth of the kefir products market from 2021 to 2025. However, the high cost of production might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Babushka Kefir, Carr Foods Ltd., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Krasnystaw OSM, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the kefir products market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into Greek-style, low-fat, frozen, and others. The Greek-style segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe has the largest share of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Cheddar Cheese Market: The cheddar cheese market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

The cheddar cheese market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Milk Protein Concentrates Market: The milk protein concentrates market has been segmented by product (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample

Kefir Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 456.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babushka Kefir, Carr Foods Ltd., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Krasnystaw OSM, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

