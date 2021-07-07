KeHE Selects Movista as a Partner to Help Serve the Nation's Best Natural, Organic, Specialty, and Fresh Grocery Brands and Retailers

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. KeHE is one of the largest pure-play distributors of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America, serving best-in-class retailers like Safeway, Albertson's, HEB, and Publix. KeHE has coined the term crazy GOOD™ and has continuously innovated around supply chain: from the warehouse to the dock, to the shelf, to the cart. KeHE is a Certified B Corporation and is proudly employee owned.

The cutting-edge retail execution platform from Movista will be implemented across KeHE's sales organization. KeHE vetted multiple solutions and selected Movista for their extensive experience in the grocery industry, flexibility, and technical ability for complex integrations and active APIs. The full suite will be leveraged across workforce management and robust retail execution capabilities.

"We are passionate about growing our partners' businesses via innovation and operational excellence. We're excited about the power of this new technology to enhance our team of experts and improve our customers' experience," said EVP of Chain Grocery at KeHE, Jim Curran.

"KeHE has already shown us that they are crazy GOOD™ partners," said Movista's Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson. "They have vast knowledge in this space and are committed to their employees, customers, and service partners. We are ecstatic about our ability to play a role in their continuous improvement and help empower their employees to better serve their clients."

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com.

SOURCE Movista

