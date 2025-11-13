Keiji Takeuchi's 'Walking Sticks & Canes' Exhibition Arrives in NYC

MillerKnoll's Reimagined Flagship and New Gallery Space Become a Global Stage for Design Dialogue

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking Sticks & Canes, the design exhibition curated by internationally acclaimed designer Keiji Takeuchi, makes its New York City debut at MillerKnoll's newly re-envisioned flagship at 251 Park Avenue South following the exhibition's premiere at Triennale Milano.

Amy Auscherman, Marco Sammicheli, and Keiji Takeuchi bring the vision of Walking Sticks & Canes to life in MillerKnoll New York’s new gallery space

As the former home to George Nelson's studio, 251 Park Avenue South embodies a legacy of design leadership, making it the ideal setting for MillerKnoll New York. With the addition of a dedicated gallery for MillerKnoll's recently launched exhibition program, the space underscores the company's commitment to using design as a catalyst for human connection.

"Our role is to open doors to design experiences that aren't always accessible," said Kelsey Keith, Creative Director at MillerKnoll. "Bringing Walking Sticks & Canes to New York connects people to these designers' work and draws a line from very big questions to detailed, tactile answers. We're also rethinking our showrooms as spaces where design becomes a living, evolving practice—something to experience."

The exhibition brings together 19 designers from around the world, including Cecilie Manz and Jasper Morrison, who have collaborated with MillerKnoll brands Muuto and Maharam. Convened by Takeuchi—a collaborator with Geiger and NaughtOne—the group reinterprets the walking stick not as a tool but as a gesture of movement and connection.

Walking Sticks & Canes is a poetic exploration of movement and emotional connection, underscored by a series of photographs from Albert Lee that invite viewers to slow down and notice how design lives with us and within us across cultures and time.

"It is not possible to go back in time to the very first walking stick. Over time, the cane has been used as both accessory and necessity, with limitless potential for exploration. In this exhibition, 19 designers I admire have brought their unique versions of this universal yet understated object. They help us broaden our general awareness of this essential and expressive tool, and my hope is that visitors leave with a new perspective that stays with them long after they walk out the door," said Keiji Takeuchi.

Earlier this week, Takeuchi visited the MillerKnoll New York flagship for a panel discussion with Amy Auscherman, Director of Archives and Brand Heritage, and Marco Sammicheli, Director of the Design Museum at Triennale Milano, on how design moves us physically, emotionally, and culturally. Through these conversations and exhibitions such as Walking Sticks & Canes, MillerKnoll uses its spaces as a platform that supports wider culture by empowering design.

Walking Sticks & Canes will be on view for a limited time at MillerKnoll, 251 Park Avenue South, 9th Floor—the final opportunity to experience the exhibition in the U.S. before it continues its global journey. Open to the public, starting Monday, November 17, visitors can explore Keiji Takeuchi's work and discover how design inspires movement, healing, and self-expression. Tickets are available online.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

