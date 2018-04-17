Keith Konkoli Named Head of Outpatient Medical and Real Estate Services

Konkoli comes to Welltower with a distinguished background in health care real estate management and development. Most notably, he led Duke Realty Corporation's $3 billion healthcare division as Executive Vice President, Healthcare with responsibility for all U.S. operations. "Keith is an excellent addition to the Welltower team," said Tom DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Welltower. "He is well known and deeply respected in the industry by both health systems and Wall Street through his strong track record of performance and management. Keith will fit seamlessly into our highly experienced and diverse senior leadership team and will play a key role in driving the Welltower strategy forward."

"This is a fantastic opportunity to work with the market leader in driving the transformation taking place in healthcare infrastructure," said Konkoli. "I was drawn to the Welltower strategy and their powerful platform combining real estate, capital, partnerships, and insights to improve healthcare delivery across the continuum of care. I am excited to join the Welltower team and contribute to its ongoing success."

Mike Noto, a key contributor to the success of Welltower's Real Estate Services' platform, has announced that, after 17 years with the Company, he plans to retire. "I have had a full and successful career at Welltower, I am proud of the team, and have decided that now is a good time to retire," said Noto. "I wish Keith every success in his new role with Welltower and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition."

"Mike has been a valued member of the Welltower team for years and has made a significant contribution to our success," said DeRosa. "I thank Mike for his dedicated service and the role he has played in our growth and performance."

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerTM, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/.

