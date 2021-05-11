KELA's Ayesha Prakash Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, the global leader in actionable threat intelligence today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ayesha Prakash, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, visions and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

"After joining us less than one year ago, Ayesha never goes a day without impressing our entire team and management. Her dedication to the channel and strategic partnerships, with her growing passion for cybersecurity, is precisely what led her to being acknowledged by CRN on the Women of the Channel list for the fourth consecutive year. Ayesha continually succeeds in driving KELA towards its global mission of providing the world's best intelligence solutions that empower organizations to neutralize their most relevant threats observed in the cybercrime underground. Thanks to Ayesha's efforts in building the program from the ground up, KELA is gearing up to announce our first ever Partner & Alliance program. The award is well deserved, and we are looking forward to Ayesha launching this program." said David Carmiel, CEO at KELA.

Ayesha Prakash continues to excel as one of the top "go-to" channel leaders in the cybersecurity industry. As current Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at KELA, Ayesha drives global business development and Go-to-Market efforts, while demonstrating strong leadership skills and continually embarking on new volunteer opportunities. Ayesha volunteers her time as a Director of Strategic Planning & Program Advocacy at the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), a nonprofit dedicated to educating and supporting global law enforcement on live investigations in human trafficking and child exploitation. She also serves on the board for the cybersecurity program for Pace University and Ithaca College, while being an active member of Alliance of the Channel Women (ACW), AFCEA, and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC). Ayesha is also a Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) fellow, where she helps shape and influence CSFI's cyberspace related activities through volunteering and collaborative efforts in the CSFI community. Incorporating her expertise in the cybersecurity sector, Ayesha launched a Pay it Forward Movement to advocate and develop professional opportunities for women and other marginalized groups in cybersecurity.

KELA supports channel partners and security companies by exposing cyber dangers aimed at their customers. KELA's experts work behind-the-scenes to help partners better secure their clients, while keeping their experience with KELA easy and productive. In its soon-to-launch Partner & Alliance Program, led by Ayesha, KELA will build on these values and offer competitive margins and incentive programs to help the company expand their channel business by 50% of its overall revenue."

