Milestone for Soil Carbon Removal: Integrity Body Recognizes Regenerative Agriculture as Credible Climate Solution

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag welcomes the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market's recent approval of the U.S. Soil Enrichment Protocol for its Core Carbon Principles label. The Carbon by Indigo program has developed nearly one million soil carbon credits with this approved methodology.

ICVCM's Core Carbon Principles approval affirms soil's role as one of the planet's most powerful and scalable carbon sinks. It also establishes a new level of trust in soil-based carbon removal, giving buyers and farmers clear visibility into which credits meet the highest scientific and social standards — unlocking confidence and capital to invest in America's farmers and the soil that sustains them.

"The move toward verifiable quality in carbon markets is undeniable," said Patch Co-Founder and CEO Brennan Spellacy. "Credits approved under the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) — like the ones Indigo has developed — are in high demand from buyers looking to maximize impact and integrity. Our latest data shows 40% of buyers have a clear preference for CCP-approved credits. It's obvious that when quality isn't in question, buyers have confidence in the voluntary carbon market."

Soil carbon sequestration has long been recognized by scientists as an essential tool for climate change mitigation. At scale, agricultural soils could mitigate up to four gigatons of CO₂e per year, helping avoid crucial tipping points. By restoring this natural process through regenerative farming, the Carbon by Indigo program not only reduces emissions associated with the sector and supports biodiversity, but it also helps individual farmers improve water retention, crop resilience, and soil fertility.

As the first company to generate agricultural soil carbon credits at scale, Indigo has issued more than 900,000 credits to date using the Soil Enrichment Protocol. Each credit represents a verified tonne of CO₂e reduced or removed, supported by rigorous monitoring, reporting, and verification. With Carbon by Indigo, participating farmers earn an industry-leading share of the revenue from each credit sold, supporting rural prosperity by creating new income opportunities at a time when farms face rising costs, extreme weather, and market uncertainty.

"This is a milestone for the soil carbon market and the farmers who make it possible," said Max DuBuisson, Global Head of Impact & Integrity at Indigo Ag. "For more than a decade, we have rolled up our sleeves to create real, measurable impact through regenerative agriculture. ICVCM's recognition is an important step forward for soil carbon — and Indigo — to catalyze more investments in farmers, soil health, and rural communities."

As the most immediate and scalable carbon removal pathway available, soil carbon sequestration works with existing farmland, through practices like cover cropping and tillage reduction or elimination, to restore one of the planet's most powerful natural carbon sinks. Indigo continues to advance this work, translating science into farm-ready impact. ICVCM's approval of the Soil Enrichment Protocol used by Indigo reflects regenerative agriculture's growing impact. Buyers can scale proven climate action through Carbon by Indigo's soil carbon credits, available for purchase today.

About Indigo Ag: Indigo Ag is building prosperity across the world's farms. Connecting farmers and companies, Indigo Ag enables regenerative agriculture practices that restore soil health, strengthen communities, and deliver measurable environmental impact. Through carbon credits and supply chain programs that reward farmers for improved practices, companies trust Indigo Ag to deliver the highest-integrity impact solutions. Indigo Ag sets the bar for credible carbon removals through trusted science, rigorous measurement, and proven delivery. With more than a decade of innovation and a track record of delivered impact, Indigo Ag has paid tens of millions to farmers, reduced and removed over one million tons of carbon through U.S. cropland, and continues to pioneer what's next in regenerative agriculture.

SOURCE Indigo Agriculture