Kellanova's Cheez-It® Brand Arrives in the UK & Ireland to Delight European Tastebuds

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company and maker of Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts® and more) today announced that cheese lovers can finally get their hands on Cheez-It snacks available in nearly 7,000 grocery stores in the UK and Ireland. The iconic brand known for its cheesy, crunchy, and satisfying snacking experiences arrives across the pond with a reformulated recipe for Cheez-It Snap'd, featuring an extra thin, crispy texture and distinct flavors to appeal to European sensory and taste preferences.

Cheez-It®, a billion-dollar snacks brand globally, expands to Europe with initial availability in the UK and Ireland.

"We have big ambitions for our Salty brands in Europe and for Cheez-It to be a category growth driver because it is unlike any product in the snack aisle thanks to its unique texture and flavors," said Tracy Murphy, Vice President Europe Salty Snacks, Kellanova. "While Cheez-It Snap'd is a new brand and product in Europe, our goal is to replicate the success the brand has found in the U.S. We're launching with a strong lineup featuring five different pack formats across three unique flavors to allow us to win across many retail channels, serve consumer needs across multiple locations, and generate consumer awareness through showstopping marketing execution."

A billion-dollar brand globally, Kellanova attributes the Cheez-It brand's success to continuous innovation through flavor, texture, and format and a strategic global expansion initiative. The brand has developed new products like Cheez-It Puff'd and Snap'd available in single serving, multi- and large pack formats in seven countries, including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and now the UK and Ireland.

Additionally, Cheez-It has ramped up marketing across key regions to accelerate growth. In the UK and Ireland, the brand's debut is supported by a nearly $20 million integrated marketing campaign led by Leo Burnett spanning TV, Social, Radio, and OOH, with above-the-line activity supported by PR and experiential from Tin Man Communications. Titled 'Cheez-Hit? Cheez-It' with certain ads featuring the slogan "Crunch it. Taste it. Feel it. Cheez-It," the campaign aims to create brand intrigue and engagement while also highlighting Cheez-It's unique sensory and taste experience.

European love of cheese runs deep, which Kellanova acknowledged in bringing Cheez-It to Europe. According to a recent One Poll survey of 2,000 European adults who consume cheese, one in five said they eat cheese at least once a day, with 46% admitting they couldn't live without it in their daily diet. They prefer cheesy, creamy, smoky, and spicy flavors and extra crispy, baked textures, according to a Kellanova Europe consumer study. Across European countries, there is a growing demand for spicy flavors, with Circana data from 2019 to 2023 showing a 23% spicy flavor growth on average.

In response to local taste preferences, Cheez-It Snap'd is made with an extra thin, crispy exterior, 100% real cheese, and reduced sodium and saturated fat in adherence to European nutritional guidelines and Kellanova's commitment to promoting wellbeing. The snack launches in the UK and Ireland with three flavors: Double Cheese, Cheese & Chilli, and Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion. Double Cheese was a natural choice based the brand's heritage. Cheese & Chilli aligns with Europe's spicy flavor trend, and Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion will cater to cravings for cheesy and creamy flavors. Cheez-It Snap'd is available in small individual packs and larger sharing bags.

"The Cheez-It brand's Europe launch reflects our dedication to offering products that cater to local consumer food preferences, adhere to stringent quality and health standards, and align with our global mission to support wellbeing," said Rob Kelly, Vice President Europe R&D, Kellanova. "Our Cheez-It fans all over the world trust us to deliver exciting creations, so you can expect more innovation, as Cheez-It can be transformed into different types of products and packages for many occasions and tastes."

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .

