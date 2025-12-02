Meet the 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl Edible Elite: Pop-Tarts® Unwraps Rosters for Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls, Featuring an All-New Buff Protein Edible Mascot

Plus, Pop-Tarts introduces its first-ever Mascot Cam, driven by fan demand

Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls mascot rosters include a mix of bold newcomers and returning fan-favorites.

and mascot rosters include a mix of bold newcomers and returning fan-favorites. The newest Pop-Tarts innovations take charge as team captains, featuring a buff Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot.

The brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, live on the @PopTartsBowl TikTok channel, will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all the sideline happenings while watching the game live on ABC.

The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl kicks off on Saturday, December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After fans went wild over the news of six Edible Mascots at this year's Pop-Tarts™ Bowl, dubbed The People's National Championship, Pop-Tarts® has officially unveiled the rosters for Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls. Featuring a stacked lineup of fresh faces and returning fan-favorites, these two Edible Mascot teams will battle it out to be eaten by the winning team in the biggest sacrifice ever, joining Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Cinnamon Roll in Mouth Heaven.

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles , this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Leading , this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory. Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut. Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Meanwhile, Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls , this fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of , this fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven. Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured. Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

But that's not all! With more mascots ready to bring Crazy Good energy to the game, fans can expect more antics than ever before. Driven by fan-demand, Pop-Tarts is delivering its wildest experience yet: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC. This full-throttle livestream gives at-home fans a front-row seat to all sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold in real-time. Tune into the @PopTartsBowl TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.

"Pop-Tarts fans can't get enough of the playful, unexpected energy we bring to college football. Expanding from three to six Edible Mascots isn't just about upping the fun with more antics – it's also about bringing flavor to the forefront by showcasing all the fan-favorite varieties we have to offer," said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "And since no Pop-Tarts Bowl is complete without a Crazy Good twist, we're debuting a buff protein mascot and a Mascot Cam to make this year's game unforgettable."

Tune in to watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl, dubbed the People's National Championship, on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to follow @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to catch all the Crazy Good moments Pop-Tarts has in store.

Make sure not to miss any of the action as teams of football players and Edible Mascots take the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

In 2023, Pop-Tarts signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to become the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game. In the new College Football Playoff era, the bowl will match the top selection from the ACC (inclusive of Notre Dame) outside of the CFP series against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP series. The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The New York Times said the 2023 Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot campaign "won the internet" and the campaign was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in the Brand Experience and Activation category, as well as a Grand Clio, an Andy IDEA award, a gold Jay Chiat Award and named the Brand Activation of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About FCS

Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

