Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers to Host Annual Holiday Ham Giveaway for Albuquerque Families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers is bringing its spirit of giving to New Mexico for the very first time with its Inaugural Holiday Ham Giveaway on Monday, December 15th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firm's Albuquerque office, located at 6301 Indian School Road NE.

This special event marks Keller & Keller's first-ever holiday ham giveaway in Albuquerque, where the firm will provide hundreds of hams to local families in need —along with holiday treats, giveaways, and warm smiles —to help ensure everyone can enjoy a hearty holiday meal surrounded by loved ones. More info can be found: https://www.2keller.com/blog/free-turkey-giveaway-keller-keller.cfm

"We're thrilled to bring this tradition of giving to Albuquerque," said Jim Keller, Managing Partner at Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers . "Our mission has always been about helping people, and this event is a way for us to give back to the community in a meaningful, hands-on way."

Ahead of the giveaway, Karen Sanchez and Zachary Farmer from Keller & Keller will appear on New Mexico Living on KRQE on Thursday, December 11th, to share more about the event and the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting local families and neighborhoods.

The Keller & Keller team, along with local volunteers and community partners, will be on-site throughout the day on December 15th to distribute hams and other holiday items. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and distribution will continue while quantities last. Please enter westbound off Jeanneadale Dr. NE.

This event is part of Keller Cares, the firm's year-round community initiative that extends its mission of helping people beyond the courtroom. Through Keller Cares, the firm supports local families, nonprofits, and charitable organizations across every community it serves—hosting food drives, holiday giveaways, safety initiatives, scholarship programs, and neighborhood partnerships that make a lasting impact.

"Keller Cares represents who we are," Keller added. "It's about showing up for people, especially when they need it most—whether they've been injured or simply need a helping hand during the holidays."

Event Details:

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Location: Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers

6301 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

For more information about the event or Keller Cares community initiatives, visit 2keller.com or follow @kellerandkellernmlaw on social media.

Media Contact: Adam Swartz, [email protected], (317) 275-3016

