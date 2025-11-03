Keller & Keller to Host Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for Indianapolis Families

Keller Cares: Turkey for Every Table

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers is spreading holiday cheer once again with its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Monday, November 24th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firm's Indianapolis office located at 2850 N. Meridian Street. They recommend entering northbound off of Illinois St. and driving through the parking lot.

This year, Keller & Keller will provide 500 turkeys to local families in need — along with giveaways, holiday accessories, cheesecakes, and more — ensuring that everyone can enjoy a warm and plentiful Thanksgiving celebration.

Turkey for Every Table 2025: Announcement

Learn more here: https://www.2keller.com/blog/free-turkey-giveaway-keller-keller.cfm

"We're incredibly proud to continue this tradition of giving back to the community that's given us so much," said Jim Keller, Managing Partner at Keller & Keller. "The holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this event is one small way we can help make the season brighter."

To share more about the event, Jim Keller will appear live on Indy Now on Friday, November 21st, to discuss the firm's ongoing community outreach efforts and the impact of this year's giveaway.

The Keller & Keller team, along with local volunteers, will be on-site throughout the day on November 24th to distribute turkeys and other donated items. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and distribution will continue while quantities last.

This event is part of the firm's Keller Cares initiative, an ongoing commitment to supporting local families, nonprofits, and community programs across Indiana.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers

2850 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Media Contact: Adam Swartz, [email protected], (317) 275-3016

For more information about the event or Keller Cares community initiatives, visit 2keller.com or follow @kellerandkellerlaw on social media.

SOURCE Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers