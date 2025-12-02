Keller Logistics Group Expands Its Next-Gen Fleet Strategy with Tesla Semi Pre-Production Planning Session

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Logistics Group, a nationally recognized provider of integrated logistics solutions, today announced that its leadership team has completed a pre-production planning session with the Tesla Semi program team. While details remain confidential under a mutual NDA, the conversation reflects another step in Keller's long-running commitment to advancing practical innovation across every segment of its business.

"For us, staying ahead isn't a headline, it's a habit," said Bryan Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Keller Logistics Group. "From electrification and yard automation to digital visibility and warehouse technology, our teams are continually pressure-testing what's next. The Tesla Semi discussion is one more way we evaluate new tools against our standards for safety, uptime, and customer ROI. We don't chase trends, we pressure-test what works."

The Keller team applies a disciplined framework to every modernization effort. It starts by matching the right truck to the right job and assessing performance across yard, shuttle, and regional applications. The team evaluates total cost of ownership—covering infrastructure, utilities, maintenance, and incentives - to ensure the economics hold in real operations. Every technology must meet Keller's service and safety standards, and a pilot–measure–scale approach verifies performance before broader deployment.

"Electrification and next-generation powertrains are part of a much broader transformation," added Benjamin Pierce, Chief Strategy Officer. "Whether it's proprietary yard systems like YardLink™, solar and renewable logistics solutions, or real-time vehicle intelligence, Keller's approach stays the same, test it, prove it, and deploy it only when it strengthens service and total cost for our customers."

The Tesla Semi engagement aligns with Keller's strategic advancement agenda, including advancement of its YardLink™ yard management system and ongoing efforts to streamline freight operations through practical, measurable improvements. Each initiative reflects Keller's commitment to scalable, real-world innovation that strengthens service, boosts reliability, and delivers meaningful results for shippers.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a family-owned, asset-based 3PL headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. Through its business units, Keller Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Keller Industrial Properties — the company delivers customized transportation, brokerage, warehousing, and real estate solutions nationwide. For more than 45 years, Keller has advanced logistics through continuous improvement and innovation that is responsive, resourceful, and reliable.

