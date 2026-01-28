Keller Trucking Named a 2026 Best Fleets to Drive For® Honoree for Ninth Consecutive Year

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarriersEdge today announced that Keller Trucking, operating under Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc., has been named a 2026 Best Fleets to Drive For® honoree. This marks the ninth consecutive year Keller Trucking has earned this distinction, recognizing for-hire trucking companies across North America for delivering exceptional workplace experiences for company drivers and independent contractors.

Now in its 18th year, the Best Fleets to Drive For® program highlights fleets that continue to excel despite a demanding operating environment. The 2026 honorees stood out for sustaining strong, driver-first cultures through operational clarity, consistent communication, and practical engagement strategies.

"Being recognized nine years in a row reflects the consistency of how we operate," said Jonathan Wolfrum, President of Keller Trucking. "Our drivers know what to expect here, clear standards, respect for their time, and leadership that follows through."

"Our culture is built into the operation," said Samantha Cleavenger, Vice President of Operations at Keller Trucking. "Clear processes, fast issue resolution, and realistic expectations remove friction for drivers, and that's what sustains trust."

That operational discipline is reinforced across Keller Trucking's leadership team, including Sarah Cates, Director of Safety & Recruiting, who leads a proactive, prevention-focused safety program, and Gabe Vittorio, Director of Dedicated Services, who oversees customized dedicated operations designed to deliver stability and consistency for drivers and customers.

The 2026 Best Fleets results reflect continued change across the trucking industry, with economic pressure and operational complexity testing fleet cultures nationwide. The fleets recognized demonstrated that strong workplaces are built through disciplined leadership and driver-centered decision-making.

"This year's Best Fleets showed that strong cultures are sustained through clear communication and driver-focused leadership," said Jane Jazrawy, Chief Executive Officer of CarriersEdge.

To be considered for the Best Fleets to Drive For® program, for-hire companies operating 10 or more tractor-trailers must be nominated by a company driver or owner-operator currently working with them. Fleets are evaluated across compensation, benefits, human resources strategies, professional development, operations, and work-life balance, with driver surveys playing a central role.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a privately held, asset-based 3PL providing customized transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions. Through its family of companies, including Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions and Keller Industrial Properties, the company delivers flexible, customer-focused logistics built on responsive people, resourceful thinking and reliable solutions.

About CarriersEdge

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. Its comprehensive safety and compliance course library, supported by advanced management and reporting tools, helps more than 3,500 fleets train drivers without sacrificing miles or weekend time.

