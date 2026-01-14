Keller Logistics Group Makes Its RILA Debut: Helping Retailers Restore Control, Reduce Cost, and Scale E-Commerce Under Pressure

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Logistics Group will exhibit for the first time at the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Retail Supply Chain Conference, taking place February 1–4, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Keller will meet with retail and e-commerce leaders to discuss how service-led logistics solutions help stabilize operations, restore control, and protect revenue when supply chain pressure escalates.

Retail and e-commerce supply chains are operating with little margin for error. Compressed delivery windows, labor constraints, inventory imbalance, yard congestion, and omnichannel fulfillment demands can quickly turn routine operations into urgent, high-risk situations. Keller Logistics Group specializes in stepping in during those moments - listening first to understand where pressure exists, then executing quickly to restore operational flow.

"When retail operations start to strain, the risk isn't inconvenience, it's lost sales, missed service commitments, and damaged customer trust," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "Our role is to stabilize operations fast, whether that means restoring yard control through dedicated spotting and shuttling, standing up warehouse capacity, or reworking transportation to keep product moving."

Keller Logistics Group supports retailers and direct-to-consumer brands with flexible, integrated solutions designed for real-world retail conditions. Services include dedicated spotting and shuttling to reduce yard congestion and improve dock velocity; rapid warehouse stand-ups to support overflow inventory and seasonal surges; e-commerce fulfillment and inventory management focused on speed and accuracy; dedicated transportation and freight solutions that flex with promotional cycles; and re-packing and co-packing to support retail-ready and direct-to-consumer requirements.

"Spotting and shuttling are often the fastest way to regain control in retail environments," said Aaron Keller, Chief Sales Officer. "When trailers are staged correctly and docks stay fluid, warehouses perform better, transportation stays on schedule, and fulfillment doesn't stall. That level of control allows retailers to scale without breaking their operation."

Keller's approach is proven in high-volume retail environments. In one engagement with a large national specialty retailer, Keller deployed dedicated spotting and shuttling to stabilize yard congestion during peak demand while identifying fuel optimization and process improvement opportunities. By improving trailer flow, reducing unnecessary moves, and tightening yard execution, Keller significantly reduced fuel consumption and operating costs while maintaining service levels during a critical seasonal surge. Regardless of the solution provided, Keller continuously looks for ways to reduce waste, increase efficiency, and strengthen long-term performance.

As part of its first year at RILA, Keller Logistics Group is participating in LINK, RILA's structured meeting request program. Keller starts every conversation by listening first; seeking to understand where congestion, breakdowns, and operational pressure truly exist before proposing solutions.

Keller Logistics Group is a privately held logistics provider headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, offering customized transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain solutions. With decades of experience supporting retailers and manufacturers, Keller is known for being responsive, resourceful, and reliable, especially when customers need solutions fast.

