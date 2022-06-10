Keller Postman LLC Files First Lawsuit Against Largest New England MRI Center Network, Shields Health Care Group Inc., for Colossal Data Breach

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Postman LLC, together with co-counsel Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP and Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber LLP, yesterday filed the first lawsuit against Shields Health Care Group Inc. on behalf of more than two million patients whose sensitive medical information was stolen from Shields' computer network in a colossal data breach.

Shields is the largest network of MRI centers in New England, with more than 40 facilities throughout the area. From March 7, 2022 to March 21, 2022, cyberthieves had unauthorized access to Shields' network for approximately two weeks, accessing patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical information, and more.

"These patients are faced with the burden of knowing that data thieves may be taking out a loan in their name or obtaining their medical records," Keller Postman Partner Seth Meyer said. "A data breach of this level of severity means more than just having to cancel your debit card—victims are exposed to imminent risk of fraud and identity theft."

On behalf of Plaintiff William Biscan as class representative, the complaint alleges negligence, breach of contract, breach of implied contract, invasion of privacy, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of confidence, and violation of the Massachusetts Regulation of Business Practices for Consumers' Protection Act, Mass. Gen. Laws Ann. ch. 93A, § 1 et seq., and unjust enrichment.

"In the decade that we've served the New England community, we've seen cybercriminal tactics advance rapidly," Sweeney Merrigan Law Managing Partner Peter M. Merrigan said. "Shields claims to 'focus on cutting-edge technology,' but it's clear that their systems have not evolved at pace. A breach of this magnitude is not only deeply disappointing, but simply negligent."

Plaintiffs seeks to obtain compensatory damages, such as for lost time needed to take appropriate measures to avoid unauthorized and fraudulent charges. They also seek reimbursement of out-of-pocket cost related to credit monitoring services, credit freezes, credit reports, and other protective measures to deter and detect identity theft.

Plaintiffs also seek injunctive relief, including improvements to Shields' data security systems, future annual audits, adequate credit monitoring, and identity theft protection services funded by Shields.

Keller Postman attorneys representing the plaintiffs include Seth Meyer and Alex Dravillas. Co-counsel on behalf of the plaintiffs includes J. Tucker Merrigan and Peter M. Merrigan of Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP; and Todd S. Garber and Andrew White of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber LLP.

The action is William Biscan v. Shields Health Care Group Inc., No. 1:22-cv-10901, and is filed in United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

ABOUT KELLER POSTMAN: Keller Postman LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 500,000 clients.

