Keller Postman LLC Named "Band 1" in the "District of Columbia Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs Category" in the 2022 Edition of Chambers and Partners USA

Managing Partner Warren Postman Earns "Band 1" Lawyer Ranking;

Amelia Frenkel and Albert Pak Named "Associates to Watch"

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the firm's first year of entry, Keller Postman LLC has been awarded the esteemed "Band 1" ranking in the 2022 edition of Chambers and Partners USA in the "Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs" category for D.C.

"Since formally launching our Washington, D.C. office in August, the team in D.C. has achieved tremendous results for hundreds of thousands of clients," Managing Partner Warren Postman said. "We plan to accelerate the expansion of our team and our full suite of services as we continue to pursue significant recoveries for clients."

Keller Postman's national reputation continues to rise as a powerful force in mass actions on behalf of plaintiffs. The firm is involved in the biggest product-liability mass torts in the country, including the 3M MDL, the Zantac MDL, and the infant formula-necrotizing enterocolitis, or "NEC," litigation. The firm's attorneys are renowned for their standout law and briefing, innovative legal strategy, and steadfast dedication to clients and partners.

Keller Postman has also stepped up as a ready advocate for plaintiffs against Big Tech as the firm's lawyers continue to lead some of the most high-stakes antitrust and consumer-rights cases in the country, facing off against tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Managing Partner Warren Postman was also ranked "Band 1" in the District of Columbia. Warren conceived of—and led the execution of—Keller Postman's trailblazing mass-arbitration practice, and he continues to set the strategic direction of the firm's expansive docket. Under Warren's leadership, Keller Postman has secured favorable resolutions for more than 500,000 individuals at an extraordinary, never-before-seen scale.

Associates Amelia Frenkel and Albert Pak were named "Associates to Watch."

Amelia Frenkel is a key member of Keller Postman's mass-tort practice. Most notably, she leads the infant formula-necrotizing enterocolitis, or "NEC," litigation on behalf of the firm, managing all aspects of litigation strategy, client communications, and operations. She has also enlisted a powerful coalition of plaintiffs' firms backing the litigation, frequently speaking at product liability-focused conferences across the country.

Albert Pak has earned respect across the industry as he represents tens of thousands of individuals in court and in arbitration. Most notably, he managed a team litigating 125,000+ individual arbitrations against Amazon, ultimately leading the company to drop its arbitration clause. He has also implemented innovative operational efficiencies to handle the massive number of claims of helps lead.

Chambers and Partners is widely known as the most influential international legal directory, ranking top law firms and distinguished legal counsel across the globe. The annual USA Guide is curated by 200 research analysts who conduct in-depth, objective research and tens of thousands of interviews with candidates, law firm clients, legal experts, and industry peers.

ABOUT KELLER POSTMAN: Keller Postman LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 500,000 clients.

Media Contact: Brittany Langmeyer, Marketing Director – 312.210.7308 – [email protected]

Related Links: www.kellerpostman.com

SOURCE Keller Postman LLC