Keller Postman Removes Roundup Missouri Class Case to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

CHICAGO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keller Postman LLC, led by Ashley C. Keller, filed objections on behalf of 10 Roundup victims from nine states in the Missouri state court. Attorneys, led by New Jersey-based Chris Seeger, are seeking $675 million in fees to extinguish the claims of present and future Roundup victims, including many who have already retained counsel to fight for their day in court. On average, each victim is expected to receive a gross settlement of less than $60,000, distributed over 21 years. Residential users of Roundup who developed cancer are capped at $40,000 in gross recoveries. Each victim suffers from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, caused by exposure to Roundup.

On behalf of the objector defendants, Keller removed the Missouri class case to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, so the case may be transferred to the U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria, who has presided over the Roundup Multidistrict Litigation (Roundup MDL) since 2016. Monsanto and class counsel filed the Missouri class case in state court to avoid the federal Roundup MDL. That is because Judge Chhabria years ago refused to certify a similar class in his court.

"The federal Roundup MDL is the proper forum to determine the propriety of the class settlement from which Monsanto seeks to extinguish the claims of present and future Roundup victims," said Ashley C. Keller. "Mr. Seeger and his co-counsel can defend the class settlement and their conscience-shocking $675 million fee request in federal court with the full due process protections and probing inquiry required by federal law. We do not believe that Monsanto's wish list of settlement terms that simultaneously rush and impede victims' free choice to leave the class will come anywhere close to satisfying the requirements of Rule 23."

On April 27, 2026, Keller represented Roundup victim John Durnell before the U.S. Supreme Court. In that case, Monsanto asked the Justices to preempt Roundup victims' label-based warning claims that hold Monsanto accountable for not alerting consumers of the deadly risks they face from using the product. Monsanto's ask in Durnell is part of its four-part strategy to end Roundup litigation in the U.S. In addition to its proposed Missouri class case and its pending Supreme Court case, Monsanto has been lobbying federal and state legislators to pass legislation immunizing Monsanto from liability to Roundup victims. In 2025, Monsanto achieved success in Georgia and North Dakota. And in 2026, Monsanto was on track to succeed in Congress before a bipartisan group of legislators spotted and removed its immunization language from the 2026 Farm Act.

Alongside Keller Postman, the objectors are represented by Roe Frazer of Frazer Law, who successfully tried Mr. Durnell's case to a jury verdict.

About Keller Postman: Keller Postman is a national law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs in the largest and most significant mass actions in the country. The firm's first-class legal team, committed case managers, and tech-forward approach to complex litigation allow Keller Postman to outwork and out-innovate the other side. Its attorneys consistently deliver justice to families, consumers, veterans, and others injured by powerful defendants.

SOURCE Keller Postman LLC