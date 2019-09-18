Kelley Blue Book Eases Car-Buying Process with Instant Cash Offer Tool Enhancements

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Blue Book is making the trade-in and car-buying process more transparent and efficient for both consumers and dealers with the launch of its newly redesigned Instant Cash Offer consumer experience and updated Instant Cash Offer Dealer Admin Tool. Both enhancements provide a modernized look and feel to create a more seamless and enjoyable online-to-in-store car-shopping experience for both sides of the transaction.

The all-new Instant Cash Offer consumer experience further strengthens the already popular tool, which boasted a 41 percent year-over-year increase in the number of offers generated in 2018. Using Kelley Blue Book's industry-leading valuation data, the tool enables car owners to receive a valid cash or trade-in offer from a dealer on their current vehicle by entering details online, as well as locate and identify the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price for their desired replacement vehicle.

Updates to the Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer consumer experience include:

A modern, user-friendly vehicle condition assessment , eliminating consumer confusion by using clear visual examples and removing complicated automotive jargon to keep users engaged throughout the process. As a result, the tool provides a more accurate assessment and eliminates on-the-lot friction, resulting in a better customer experience.

, eliminating consumer confusion by using clear visual examples and removing complicated automotive jargon to keep users engaged throughout the process. As a result, the tool provides a more accurate assessment and eliminates on-the-lot friction, resulting in a better customer experience. A new Instant Cash Offer Certificate that highlights easy-to-follow next steps , ultimately driving more consumers to dealer lots to redeem their offer and replace their old vehicles.

, ultimately driving more consumers to dealer lots to redeem their offer and replace their old vehicles. The new Instant Cash Offer consumer experience is intuitive and mobile-friendly, attracting the next generation of car shoppers with the online shopping experience they demand.

The newly enhanced Instant Cash Offer Dealer Admin Tool allows dealers to better manage offers, strategically organize multiple vehicle searches through a more efficient layout, easily track offer status and next steps, and most importantly, provide a new side-by-side offer assessment page, enabling dealers to show customers any updates made to their original offer after their on-site interactive walk-around.

In today's technology-enhanced market, consumers want a fast and easy path to get the information they need to make confident decisions. The new Instant Cash Offer consumer experience enhancements improve consumer experience and allow dealers to create, structure, and negotiate more transparent, efficient deals for all parties involved.

"When it comes to selling or trading in a vehicle, dealers and consumers ultimately want a fast, hassle-free process to reach terms where everyone receives a quality deal," said Colin MacGillivray, vice president and general manager of Kelley Blue Book Dealer Solutions. "The modernized Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer consumer experience and Dealer Admin Tool create a more transparent, streamlined and accessible experience during the complex car-buying process."

To learn more about Kelley Blue Book's Instant Cash Offer, or receive an Instant Cash Offer demonstration, visit www.b2b.kbb.com.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb, and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive



Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

Related Links

www.kbb.com

