Kelley Blue Book Launches All-New Auto Repair Guide

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Blue Book announces its new Auto Repair Guide experience, addressing both consumer and automotive industry needs for a principal source of trustworthy recommendations related to servicing and maintaining a vehicle. The all-new experience on KBB.com guides consumers through three primary service categories: Recalls, Maintenance and Repairs. KBB.com is also including the ability to allow consumers to schedule service online through the Featured Auto Repair Center, a pilot with its sister company, Xtime.

To point consumers in the right direction, the Auto Repair Guide on KBB.com helps car owners answer their top service and repair questions: What do I need to get done? When should I get it done? Where should I get it done? How much should it cost? With this new experience, Kelley Blue Book serves as a trusted advisor that connects consumers and service departments.

Kelley Blue Book's all-new Auto Repair Guide includes:

Information on recalls, maintenance and repair work

work A Fair Repair Range estimator —similar to the Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor tool—to guide consumers on service and repair price ranges, based on average dealer service pricing

—similar to the Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor tool—to guide consumers on service and repair price ranges, based on average dealer service pricing The ability to schedule service appointments with local dealerships directly on KBB.com through the Featured Auto Repair Center

Kelley Blue Book, backed by more than 90 years of experience and the most trusted third-party automotive brand,1 enables both consumers and dealers to remain on the same page for pricing and now, in the service lanes with its integration with Xtime, the leading integrated software platform for retail automotive service departments.

"Car shoppers have long trusted Kelley Blue Book to provide them with vehicle values, new-car information and more," said Jim Roche, vice president at Cox Automotive. "With this new auto repair feature on KBB.com, now they can rely on Kelley Blue Book throughout the ownership experience for guidance on service and repair costs, all while experiencing the same trust and transparency they've come to expect from the brand."

Consumers have negative perceptions about getting their vehicle serviced at dealerships, citing unreasonable total cost, overcharging, and labor or parts charges among top reasons for not using their dealership service department2. In reality, common maintenance and services provided by dealerships are on par from a pricing standpoint with independent offerings3. Kelley Blue Book's new Auto Repair Guide also makes service appointment scheduling easier for both consumers and dealers. Car owners can see the Fair Repair Range, select a service provider, and book service without leaving the site. Meanwhile, the Featured Auto Repair Center can connect dealers with engaged car owners, increasing consumer trust and confidence by validating their service pricing within the Kelley Blue Book Fair Repair Range.

"The complexities of how to maintain and repair a vehicle, as well as understanding the associated costs, are a major pain point for most consumers," said Tully Williams, fixed operations director of The Niello Company in Sacramento, California. "Not only has our dealership increased service cost transparency and communication with our customers, but they also have an increased sense of trust from knowing they are being fairly charged for every service visit."

To learn more about Kelley Blue Book Auto Repair Guide visit https://www.kbb.com/auto-repair, https://www.kbb.com/car-maintenance-service and https://www.kbb.com/ownership/recalls.

