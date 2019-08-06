Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Best Back-to-School Cars of 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019-2020 school year is right around the corner, and many parents and students are thinking about their transportation needs to campus and activities. With another semester about to kick-off, the editors at Kelley Blue Book have named the 10 Best Back-to-School Cars of 2019.

"While parents and young drivers may not always agree on the ideal car for going to school, there are some great choices out there that can serve as common ground," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "We've chosen 10 new cars for students that are a great mix of safe, reliable, cool and affordable, with the fuel-efficient and sporty 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback at the top of the list. The Corolla Hatchback offers an impressive suite of advanced safety features that will ease parents' minds, along with things sure to be high on teens' must-have lists like Apple CarPlay."

In choosing the 10 Best Back-to-School Cars of 2019, KBB.com's expert editors hand-picked a selection of new cars they recommend for students that are available starting around $20,000 or less, according to Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price. Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price and Fair Market Range are part of KBB.com's Price Advisor tool, showing what consumers can reasonably expect to pay this week in their area for a new vehicle when purchasing from a dealer. Factors such as current market conditions, vehicle availability, local demand, and seasonal buying trends all help determine a vehicle's Fair Market Range and Fair Purchase Price.

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Back-to-School Cars of 2019

Rank Year Make Model Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price* 1 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback $19,205 2 2019 Kia Soul $16,138 3 2019 Honda Civic $18,505 4 2019 Mazda Mazda3 $20,913 5 2019 Volkswagen Jetta $16,749 6 2019 Honda Fit $16,080 7 2019 Hyundai Kona $19,638 8 2019 Honda HR-V $20,538 9 2019 Subaru Impreza $18,141 10 2019 Nissan Kicks $18,290

*Fair Purchase Prices for base models were sourced on July 27, 2019. Prices are updated weekly and vary based on region.

To see KBB.com's complete coverage of the 10 Best Back-to-School Cars of 2019, including full editorial comments about each model, pricing details, vehicle photography, inventory and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/best-back-to-school-cars/2100007646/.

Car Shopping and Buying Tips for Students and Parents:

To help ensure driving and ownership satisfaction into the coming school year and beyond, follow these guidelines for getting the right car at the right price:

Do Your Research : All the information you need to make a smart car-buying decision is available at KBB.com, including both expert and consumer reviews and ratings, Price Advisor information including Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price, side-by-side comparisons, safety and reliability ratings, and more.

: All the information you need to make a smart car-buying decision is available at KBB.com, including both expert and consumer reviews and ratings, Price Advisor information including Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price, side-by-side comparisons, safety and reliability ratings, and more. Know What It Is Going to Cost You: Once you've narrowed it down to a few models that you are interested in, be sure to check out not only what it will cost you up front to buy the car, but also what it will cost you over time to own the vehicle. KBB.com's 5-Year Cost-to-Own information for new cars can help you determine both.

Once you've narrowed it down to a few models that you are interested in, be sure to check out not only what it will cost you up front to buy the car, but also what it will cost you over time to own the vehicle. KBB.com's 5-Year Cost-to-Own information for new cars can help you determine both. Drive At Least Two or Three Different Models: It's easy to enjoy a test drive in the vehicle at the top of your list, but without driving one or two others to compare, you might easily miss out on something you'd like even more.

It's easy to enjoy a test drive in the vehicle at the top of your list, but without driving one or two others to compare, you might easily miss out on something you'd like even more. If Buying New: Always use a vehicle's Fair Purchase Price, not Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), as your basis for comparing vehicles and negotiating with the dealer. Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price reflects the prices people are typically paying a dealer for a new car, based on new-car transactions and adjusted regularly as market conditions change. Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price may be hundreds or even thousands of dollars less than MSRP.

Always use a vehicle's Fair Purchase Price, not Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), as your basis for comparing vehicles and negotiating with the dealer. Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price reflects the prices people are typically paying a dealer for a new car, based on new-car transactions and adjusted regularly as market conditions change. Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price may be hundreds or even thousands of dollars less than MSRP. If Buying Used: Whether buying from a private party or a dealer, it's always a good idea to have any used vehicle checked out by a reputable independent service shop. When purchasing from an individual, check out the private-party value from KBB.com as well as Kelley Blue Book's Condition Quiz. These items will help you determine the "actual" condition and value of the vehicle.

Whether buying from a private party or a dealer, it's always a good idea to have any used vehicle checked out by a reputable independent service shop. When purchasing from an individual, check out the private-party value from KBB.com as well as Kelley Blue Book's Condition Quiz. These items will help you determine the "actual" condition and value of the vehicle. Consider Certified Pre-Owned (CPO): When you buy a CPO vehicle, you get the value of buying a used car with the peace of mind that comes from getting new-car-like features, such as a manufacturer-backed vehicle warranty, full vehicle inspection and more. Learn more about buying CPO, compare all manufacturer CPO programs and even search for CPO vehicle inventory in your local area on KBB.com.

When you buy a CPO vehicle, you get the value of buying a used car with the peace of mind that comes from getting new-car-like features, such as a manufacturer-backed vehicle warranty, full vehicle inspection and more. Learn more about buying CPO, compare all manufacturer CPO programs and even search for CPO vehicle inventory in your local area on KBB.com. Shop Online: Use the Internet to find the exact vehicles local dealers in your area currently have on their lots. You can check out inventory in the 'Cars for Sale' section on KBB.com to save the time and hassle of driving around from dealership to dealership. This way you can choose wisely which models you want to go test drive.

Use the Internet to find the exact vehicles local dealers in your area currently have on their lots. You can check out inventory in the 'Cars for Sale' section on KBB.com to save the time and hassle of driving around from dealership to dealership. This way you can choose wisely which models you want to go test drive. Parents: Don't buy a car for your teen without driving it yourself, as your experience can help you identify problems or shortcomings that your teen may not notice. Also, trust your own judgment and don't let your teen talk you into buying a vehicle with which you're not fully comfortable.

Don't buy a car for your teen without driving it yourself, as your experience can help you identify problems or shortcomings that your teen may not notice. Also, trust your own judgment and don't let your teen talk you into buying a vehicle with which you're not fully comfortable. Teens: Do all of your homework before you meet with mom or dad; show them you are responsible and ready for a car, and make it easy for them to say "yes" to your well-researched choice.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

