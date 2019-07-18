Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Most Awarded Cars, Brands of 2019

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 350 automotive models available in the marketplace and new nameplates being introduced each year, the process of choosing a new car can be overwhelming. To provide shoppers with helpful, bite-sized lists they can use to start their new-car research with confidence, the editors at Kelley Blue Book have named the 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019 and the 10 Most Awarded Brands of 2019.

Kelley Blue Book's experts recently sorted through the winners from all of the company's 2019 awards programs, compiling lists of the vehicles and brands that were recognized most often this year. Kelley Blue Book's major annual awards programs include the Best Buy Awards, Best Auto Tech Awards, Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. In addition, the various car accolade lists created by Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff this year – including the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000, Best Family Cars, 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, and many more – also were factored into the final count.

"Kelley Blue Book's expert editors drive and review nearly every new car on the road each year, so we have an abundance of knowledge that fuels our editorial awards and accolades, while our analysts evaluate tremendous amounts of data to help determine which vehicles make the cut for Kelley Blue Book's awards," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Car for 2019 is the Jeep Wrangler, a recently redesigned icon and perennial favorite that excels in many categories, while Honda leads as the Most Awarded Brand for 2019."

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019

Rank Year Make Model Sample Editorial Comments 1 2019 Jeep Wrangler The top vehicle on this list is the 2019 Jeep Wrangler, an American classic that was all-new last year. Jeep did an admirable job of making the Wrangler more capable, more refined, and more fuel-efficient without losing any of what makes this vehicle an icon. The Wrangler was a no-brainer for KBB.com's list of 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, and it also boasts Best Resale Value Awards and 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. 2 2019 Honda Civic The 2019 Honda Civic offers mass appeal, with sedan, hatchback and coupe body styles. It has been named Kelley Blue Book's Small Car Best Buy every year since the award's inception, and also was named one of the Best Sedans Under $30,000, and one of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000. 3 2019 Honda CR-V The CR-V is Honda's best-selling model, and a perennial award-winner for 2019. It was named Kelley Blue Book's Compact SUV Best Buy, as well as one of KBB.com's Best Family Cars, 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, and 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $30,000. 4 2019 Honda Odyssey The Honda Odyssey is such an impressive vehicle Kelley Blue Book called it not only the best minivan on the road, but the best family car ever. High praise for the Odyssey continued throughout the year, as it was Kelley Blue Book's Minivan Best Buy, a Best Resale Value Award winner, a 5-Year Cost to Own Award winner, and a Best Family Car of 2019. 5 2019 Honda Accord Following a complete redesign last year, the Honda Accord continues its award-winning ways as Kelley Blue Book's Midsize Car Best Buy for 2019. The Accord also is one of KBB.com's 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000, a Best Resale Value Award winner, and a 5-Year Cost to Own Award winner. 6 2019 Subaru Crosstrek The Subaru Crosstrek is a small but mighty crossover that offers the all-season practicality of ground clearance and all-wheel drive, plus the city-friendly size that makes it easy to maneuver around town. The Crosstrek offers another level of practicality, too, earning a Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award and 5-Year Cost to Own Award. 7 2019 Volvo XC40 Volvo's subcompact luxury SUV has the unique styling, tech-forward amenities, and commitment to safety for which Volvo is known, in a vehicle that slots in below the XC90 and XC60. Kelley Blue Book awarded XC40 the Subcompact Luxury SUV Best Buy, and also named it the Best Buy Best New Model. 8 2019 Hyundai Veloster The new-for-2019 Hyundai Veloster isn't just a fuel-efficient small car with distinctive styling. In N form, it's also a high-performance car available for less than $30,000. Kelley Blue Book named the Veloster N its Sports Car Best Buy and one of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000, and the Veloster was named one of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000. 9 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Hyundai's Santa Fe is all-new for 2019, and is more spacious, more stylish and more family-friendly than ever before. Santa Fe offers a lot of value, which is one of the reasons Kelley Blue Book named it one of the Best Family Cars of 2019, as well as one of the 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000. The Santa Fe also boasts a 5-Year Cost to Own Award. 10 2019 Toyota Tacoma With a long history of accolades that reflect its legendary reliability, the Toyota Tacoma continues to be a truck that you can depend on in the long run. For 2019, the Tacoma won Kelley Blue Book awards for Best Resale Value and 5-Year Cost to Own. Tacoma also celebrates its five-year run as the vehicle with the overall Best Resale Value.

"With its decades-long established reputation for strong resale value and reliability, Honda came out on top as Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Brand this year," said DeLorenzo. "The Accord, Fit, Civic, HR-V, Odyssey, Pilot, Clarity, CR-V, and Ridgeline all earned accolades this year – including six Best Buy Awards – for an incredible total of 31 Kelley Blue Book awards in 2019."

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Most Awarded Brands of 2019

Rank Year Make 1 2019 Honda 2 2019 Toyota 3 2019 Subaru 4 2019 Hyundai 5 2019 Lexus 6 2019 Chevrolet 7 2019 Ford 8 2019 Porsche 9 2019 Kia 10 2019 Volkswagen

To see KBB.com's complete coverage of the 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/most-awarded-cars-2019/2100007609. For full coverage of the 10 Most Awarded Brands of 2019, including editors' comments about each automaker, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/most-awarded-brands-2019/2100007608.

