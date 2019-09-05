Kelley Blue Book Names 2019 Vehicle Retirees Offering Closeout Deals, Favorite New 2020 Models Worth the Wait

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're on the hunt for a bargain on an outgoing model or eagerly anticipating the hottest new car to come, now is an exciting time to be car shopping. Kelley Blue Book recently examined the marketplace and uncovered which 2019 models are heading into retirement, and which all-new and redesigned vehicles are worth the wait and set to make a splash for 2020.

"Now is a great time to score a deal on one of the models calling it quits for 2019," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "When a vehicle has reached the end of the line, car manufacturers and dealers are eager to make way for new inventory. While the production runs of these vehicles are coming to an end, all 10 are still available on manufacturers' websites and many are being offered at closeout deals."

10 Vehicles Calling it Quits in 2019

Year Make Model 2019 Buick Cascada 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2019 Cadillac CTS 2019 Chevrolet Cruze 2019 Chevrolet Volt 2019 Ford Fiesta 2019 Ford Taurus 2019 Lincoln MKT 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2019 Volkswagen SportWagen

Meanwhile, for car shoppers who are more interested in the latest and greatest, there are more than 45 all-new and redesigned SUVs, cars and trucks for the 2020 model year. After driving nearly all of them, the expert editors at Kelley Blue Book recently named their favorites.

"It seems like with each passing model year, there are more great choices in the new-car market than ever before," said DeLorenzo. "There are several new cars for 2020 that we think are worth the wait. Each of our new favorites for 2020 stood out among the crop because they offer excellent value and reliability, or because they are breakthrough vehicles within their specific segment."

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars

Rank Year Make Model 1 2020 Kia Telluride 2 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3 2020 Jeep Gladiator 4 2020 Hyundai Palisade 5 2020 Toyota GR Supra 6 2020 Subaru Outback 6 2020 Kia Soul 8 2020 Ford Explorer 9 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 10 2020 Lincoln Corsair

To see KBB.com's complete coverage of its 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars and the 10 Vehicles Calling it Quits in 2019, including editorial comments about each model, pricing details, and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/our-10-favorite-new-2020-cars/2100007719/ and https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/last-call-10-vehicles-calling-it-quits-in-2019/2100007742/.

