Kelley Blue Book Names Best Affordable Used Hybrids, Electric Vehicles for 2021

Below are 10 standout hybrids and EVs available for less than $20,000, followed by a list of 10 recommended models available for less than $15,000, so used-car shoppers can find a reliable fuel sipper – or fuel skipper – within their budget. All prices are based on Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price.

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used Hybrids and EVs Under $20,000 for 2021

1. 2017 Toyota Prius

Fuel Economy: 52 mpg combined (54 city/50 highway)

Total Range: 588 miles

2. 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Fuel Economy (LE): 40 mpg combined (42 city/38 highway)

Total Range: 680 miles

3. 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 32 mpg combined (34 city/30 highway)

Total Range: 474 miles

4. 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 28 mpg combined (28 city/28 highway)

Total Range: 482 miles

5. 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 47 mpg combined (49 city/45 highway)

Total Range: 602 miles

6. 2015 Lexus ES 300h

Fuel Economy: 40 mpg combined (40 city/39 highway)

Total Range: 688 miles

7. 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Fuel Economy: 119 MPGe combined

Total Range: 238 miles

8. 2018 Nissan Leaf

Fuel Economy: 112 MPGe combined

Total Range: 151 miles

9. 2017 Chevrolet Volt

Fuel Economy - first 53 miles: 106 MPGe combined

Fuel Economy - next 367 miles: 42 mpg combined

Total Range: 420 miles

10. 2019 Kia Niro Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 49 mpg combined (51 city/46 highway)

Total Range: 583 miles

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used Hybrids and EVs Under $15,000 for 2021

1. 2015 Toyota Prius

Fuel Economy: 48 mpg combined (50 city/46 highway)

Total Range: 571 miles

2. 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 40 mpg combined (42 city/38 highway)

Total Range: 680 miles

3. 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 44 mpg combined (43 city/45 highway)

Total Range: 581 miles

4. 2015 Chevrolet Volt

Fuel Economy – first 38 miles: 98 MPGe combined

Fuel Economy – next 342 miles: 37 mpg combined

Total Range: 380 miles

5. 2017 Nissan Leaf

Fuel Economy: 112 MPGe combined (124 city/101 highway)

Total Range: 107 miles

6. 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 37 mpg combined (35 city/38 highway)

Total Range: 636 miles

7. 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 37 mpg combined (35 city/38 highway)

Total Range: 684 miles

8. 2017 Toyota Prius C

Fuel Economy: 46 mpg combined (48 city/43 highway)

Total Range: 437 miles

9. 2015 Ford Fusion

Fuel Economy: 41 mpg combined (43 city/39 highway)

Total Range: 554 miles

10. 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid

Fuel Economy: 44 mpg combined (42 city/48 highway)

Total Range: 524 miles

To learn more about electric vehicle essentials, visit Kelley Blue Book's Electric Cars 101: What You Need to Know About EVs.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Hybrids and EVs Under $20,000 for 2021, including detailed editorial commentary about each vehicle, photos, pricing details and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/top-10-best-used-hybrid-and-electric-cars-under-20000/.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Hybrids and EVs Under $15,000 for 2021, including detailed editorial commentary about each vehicle, photos, pricing details and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/best-used-hybrid-and-electric-cars-under-15000/.

