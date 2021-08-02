Kelley Blue Book Names Best Cars for Teens, College Students for Back-to-School 2021

Through August 31, consumers with a vehicle they no longer need can help turn their used vehicle into charitable funds. Tweet this

Along with kicking off back-to-school 2021 in August, Kelley Blue Book and CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) are collaborating once again alongside Cox Communications to help nonprofits make a difference in local communities. From now through August 31, consumers with a vehicle they no longer need can help turn their used vehicle into charitable funds to that will provide technology and devices to Innovation Labs within Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids get on the road to a great future. In partnership with CARS, on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com consumers can choose to donate almost any type of vehicle to Boys & Girls Clubs of America or other nonprofits of their choice, from cars and trucks to boats, RVs and more. In August, Kelley Blue Book will donate $100 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every vehicle donated, up to 100 vehicles, to raise an additional $10,000. To donate, visit https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/.

Since first teaming up in 2017, together Kelley Blue Book and CARS have raised $3.91 million for 1,100 different nonprofits nationwide. Since 2003, Cox Communications has contributed over $33 million in cash and in-kind support to Boys & Girls Club of America. Innovation Labs are the centerpiece of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's technology program, which provide students access to tools advancing their tech-literacy skills. They also help bridge the gap for kids who have no access to a cell phone, computer or internet connection at home.

Back-to-School 2021: Kelley Blue Book's Best Used Cars for Teens

Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 2017 Toyota RAV4 2018 Mazda CX-5 2017 Honda CR-V 2020 Toyota Corolla 2019 Mazda Mazda3 2017 Honda Accord 2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2019 Toyota Prius 2018 Kia Sportage 2018 Honda Civic 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Best Used Cars for Teens Under $15,000 2018 Kia Soul 2018 Toyota Corolla 2018 Mazda Mazda3 2013 Honda CR-V 2016 Mazda CX-5 2015 Toyota Prius Best Used Cars for Teens Under $10,000 2014 Honda Accord 2015 Toyota Camry 2014 Mazda Mazda3 2014 Toyota Corolla 2015 Honda Civic 2009 Toyota RAV4 2011 Honda Element 2009 Toyota Avalon Best Used Cars for Teens Under $5,000 2006 Honda Civic 2007 Toyota Corolla 2005 Toyota Avalon 2005 Honda Pilot 2004 Toyota Prius 2001 Toyota Highlander

Back-to-School 2021: Kelley Blue Book's Best Cars for College Students

Best New Cars and SUVs for College Students 2021 Toyota Corolla 2021 Hyundai Elantra 2021 Honda Civic 2021 Mazda Mazda3 2021 Subaru Crosstrek 2021 Kia Seltos 2021 Hyundai Kona 2021 Honda HR-V 2021 Nissan Sentra 2021 Kia Soul Best Used Cars and SUVs for College Students Under $20,000 2015 – 2017 Toyota Camry 2015 – 2017 Honda Accord 2017 – 2018 Toyota Corolla 2015 – 2018 Mazda CX-5 2016 – 2017 Toyota Prius 2014 – 2016 Toyota RAV4 2015 – 2016 Honda CR-V 2016 – 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2016 – 2018 Mazda Mazda3 2017 – 2019 Honda Civic 2017 – 2019 Kia Soul 2015 – 2019 Honda Fit Best Used Cars and SUVs for College Students Under $15,000 2012 – 2014 Toyota Camry 2007 – 2013 Honda CR-V 2011 – 2014 Honda Accord 2011 – 2014 Toyota Corolla 2013 – 2015 Honda Civic 2009 – 2012 Toyota RAV4

For more information on Kelley Blue Book's 2021 Best Cars for Teens, including pricing details, editorial commentary and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/teens/. For more information on Kelley Blue Book's 2021 Best Cars for College Students, including pricing details, editorial commentary and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/college-students/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/

About Kelley Blue Book ( www.kbb.com )

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

