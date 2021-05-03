Kelley Blue Book Names Best Family Cars of 2021

"When it comes to buying a car for a new or growing family, parents understandably want assurance that their vehicle has outstanding safety and technology features to help protect their precious cargo," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "We also know budget factors are top-of-mind for families, so we place a heavy emphasis on overall value including purchase and ownership costs through Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price and 5-Year Cost to Own information."

The Best Family Cars of 2021 include two- and three-row crossover SUVs offering the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity that make them go-to choices, and full-size SUVs/minivans that hold appeal for their roominess and flexibility. This annual list features top recommendations based on in-depth testing with a focus on safety, overall value, connectivity, technology and driver-assist features. Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market, evaluating options through many lenses to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2021



Best Two-Row SUVs for Families (listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary 2021 Honda CR-V With a mix of practicality, pricing, space, safety, reliability and

resale prowess, it's no real surprise that the Honda CR-V is on

our list again this year. 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe The Santa Fe is on the list for the second year in a row because

it is comfortable, fuel-efficient and comes nicely equipped

regardless of trim level. 2021 Toyota RAV4 The Toyota RAV4 has long been known as a roomy, practical,

reliable compact SUV that places a high priority on safety, and

the current generation adds a serious helping of excitement. Best Three-Row SUVs for Families (listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary 2021 Honda Pilot The Honda Pilot is a tried-and-true midsize three-row SUV that

offers roomy versatility, reliability and a very strong resale

value. 2021 Hyundai Palisade The Hyundai Palisade packs plenty of panache and seats up to

eight passengers in a comfortable, good-looking, three-row

SUV package. 2021 Kia Telluride The Kia Telluride was designed with the right combination of

value, space, safety, and convenience to make it a tough

competitor in the heavily populated midsize SUV segment. 2021 Toyota Highlander For families who need a practical vehicle with plenty of

seating, but just don't want a minivan, the Toyota Highlander

is one of the most family-friendly SUVs available. Best Full-Size SUVs for Families (listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe can tow a lot of

passengers, cargo, and even a boat without breaking a sweat –

the Tahoe has few rivals that can match its versatility. 2021 Ford Expedition The Ford Expedition takes the idea of a 20th century eight-

passenger, full-sized American vehicle and gives it an overhaul,

offering a better ride, more comfort and a wealth of driver

assistance features. Best Minivans (listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Refreshed and improved for 2021, the updated Pacifica is

better and more luxurious than ever, including newly available

all-wheel drive and an updated aesthetic. 2021 Honda Odyssey The Honda Odyssey is simply one of the best family vehicles

money can buy, and after undergoing a mid-cycle refresh for

2021, Honda's minivan is better than ever. 2021 Toyota Sienna The 2021 Toyota Sienna is the first redesign of this minivan

stalwart in over a decade; it's been a long time coming, but the

result is worth the wait.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2021 provides valued service for families to narrow down their search for a new vehicle, and its Dealer Home Services makes it easier to shop for a car right from home – from a virtual walk around or test drive, to delivering a car right to your driveway with touchless delivery.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2021, including detailed editorial commentary, safety ratings, photos, pricing information and more for each model, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-family-cars/.

There's no shortage of safe, reliable, feature-rich cars on the market these days, giving parents a plethora of options when it comes time to shop for a new family hauler. Whichever way you go, one thing is certain – you'll need to make sure your child's safety seats work in the car before you buy it. For Child Car Safety Seats: Things to Consider When Choosing a New Car, including tips from Michelle Pratt of Safe in the Seat, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/child-car-safety-seats-guidelines/.

For shoppers in the market for a used vehicle, Kelley Blue Book's experts compiled an additional list of the 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000.

