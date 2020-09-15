Kelley Blue Book Names Discontinued 2020 Models and 12 Best Cars Worth Waiting For in 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season brings new beginnings and opportunities, even for car shoppers. Now is a great time for potential buyers to decide if they want to jump on a 2020 vehicle purchase that they have had their eye on for a while or wait for a highly anticipated brand-new model. To help shoppers make that decision, Kelley Blue Book studied the marketplace and unearthed which 2020 models will be heading into retirement, and which all-new vehicles are worth waiting for in 2021.

"For car buyers looking for a bargain, shopping for vehicles that will no longer be available after this year is the way to go," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The list runs the gamut from an efficient hatchback in the Honda Fit up through a luxury sedan like the Lexus GS. You can also end up owning a piece of automotive history in the last of the Chevrolet Impalas or Dodge Grand Caravans. "

Last Call: 12 Discontinued Cars in 2020

Rank Year Make Model 1 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan 2 2020 Honda Fit 3 2020 Chevrolet Impala 4 2020 Chevrolet Sonic 5 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC 6 2020 Cadillac CT6 7 2020 Buick Regal TourX 8 2020 BMW i8 9 2020 Dodge Journey 10 2020 Lincoln MKZ 11 2020 Lexus GS 12 2020 Acura RLX

On the contrary, if you are someone who loves to have the latest shiny new toy, there are plenty of new and redesigned models going on sale in the 2021 model year.

"This has been an interesting and innovative year for the market overall. The vehicles on this list were showcased completely virtually rather than at shows, which is new for the industry," said Allyson Harwood, associate editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Our experts at Kelley Blue Book picked out a few favorite models for 2021, based on their value, capability, and innovation."

12 Best Cars Worth Waiting For

Rank Year Make Model 1 2021 Ford Bronco 2 2021 Cadillac Escalade 3 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4 2021 Ford F-150 5 2021 Toyota Sienna 6 2021 Ford Bronco Sport 7 2021 Nissan Rogue 8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 9 2021 Hyundai Elantra 10 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 11 2021 Genesis GV80 12 2021 Acura TLX

To see KBB.com's complete coverage, including photos and editorial commentary, of the Last Call: 12 Discontinued Cars in 2020, or for the 12 Best Cars Worth Waiting For.

