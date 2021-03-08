Kelley Blue Book Turns Old Horsepower into Funds Supporting Girl Power for Women's History Month

Since partnering in 2017, Kelley Blue Book and CARS have raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofits nationwide. Tweet this

"Vehicle donation is a really easy way to charitably give to an organization," said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "It's a win-win opportunity, especially for people offloading an older vehicle with little value left who may not want to hassle with trying to sell it on their own. Beyond the tax benefits and ease of the process of donating a used vehicle through CARS, people can feel good about giving to worthy nonprofit organizations like Girls Inc. that make a difference in the lives of girls and families in their community and beyond."

Kelley Blue Book's parent company Cox Enterprises recently expanded its longstanding relationship supporting Girls Inc. to include a national partnership, as the nonprofit's mission aligns well with Cox's values to support inclusion, diversity, and promotion of women, as well as Cox's committed focus to STEAM-related causes. Girls Inc. encourages STEM learning through year-round programming, experiences and activities that allow girls to explore, ask questions, persist, and solve problems. By interacting with those pursuing STEM careers, girls come to view these careers as exciting and realistic options for themselves. As of 2020, Cox serves as Girls Inc.'s National Sponsor of STEM and College and Career Readiness.

To learn more about donating a vehicle to benefit a nonprofit like Girls Inc., visit https://www.autogiving.org or https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car. To make a monetary donation to Girls Inc., visit https://give.girlsinc.org/give/308789/#!/donation/checkout.

For consumer advice from the experts at Kelley Blue Book on deciding whether to donate, trade or sell a used car, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/insider-car-buying-tips-trade-sell-or-donate/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/ , follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kelley-blue-book/ , Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Kelley Blue Book ( www.kbb.com )

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About CARS

CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) is a 501 (c)(3) social enterprise nonprofit based in San Diego, California. CARS manages thousands of vehicle donation programs for some of the nation's most respected nonprofits and public media stations throughout North America and Canada. Through its car donation program, CARS supports JFS's On the Go, a local program providing affordable transportation solutions and delivery services to San Diego seniors. Since 2003, CARS has returned more than $300+ million to its nonprofit partners and reinvests in communities through meals and transportation solutions each year. www.careasy.org

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

Related Links

www.kbb.com

