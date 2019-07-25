Kelley Blue Book Turns Old Vehicles Into Life-Saving Support For St. Jude Children's Hospital

Throughout the campaign—July 2018 through September 2018—Kelley Blue Book received 1,067 vehicle donations across 257 nonprofit organizations. Of the total, 406 were St. Jude's vehicle donations, raising more than $180,000 ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. This included Kelley Blue Book's pledge of an additional $25,000 to support life-saving research and treatments.

"We are humbled to be recognized by a great cause like St. Jude Children's Hospital," said Colin MacGillivray, vice president and general manager of Kelley Blue Book. "A donor's vehicle contribution helps make a real difference to families who rely on St. Jude's support in their time of need. We are proud to have raised both awareness and funds for the cause, and we are looking forward to continuing this longstanding partnership."

Through Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS), a full-service non-profit organization, consumers can donate any vehicle on KBB.com. For car owners with an automobile they consider past its prime and interested in contributing to a charitable cause, CARS offers an alternative and charitable means to dispose of their vehicles. Since the donation feature on KBB.com launched in April 2018, nearly 3,000 cars have been donated to more than 600 different nonprofits—raising more than $1 million to various nonprofits chosen by the owner.

Donating a vehicle to a charity offers tax benefits while supporting a good cause. The donation may be a deductible item—as opposed to a tax credit—on car owners filing next year for the current calendar period. There are many benefits to donating, and with free pick-up, it's especially worthwhile if the car is worth $1,000 or less. From July 2019 – September 2019 Kelley Blue Book will pledge an incremental $100 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for each model, up to 250 vehicles, donated through Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September1.

To learn more, visit KBB.com/donate-your-car. To make a monetary donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit StJude.org/donatecox.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb, and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

1 Up to $25,000

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

Related Links

http://www.kbb.com

