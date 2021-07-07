Kelley Blue Book's Service and Repair Tips to Add Value, Keep Your Vehicle Operating Reliably for the Long Haul

Now is the time to catch up on the vehicle maintenance... Doing so will increase your car's value. Tweet this

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Vehicle Service and Repair Tips to Consider

1. Get the car detailed (and keep it clean)

Car detailing is the process where your vehicle is restored to a like-new showroom condition. Performed by hand, it can include an exterior wash and polishing, vacuuming and steam-cleaning the interior and trim, conditioning the seating surfaces, scrubbing and brushing crumbs from crevices, wheel cleaning/tire dressing, and more.

2. Fix those dents

When your car looks good, you look good. Take detailing a step further and have dings removed, dents repaired, and the paint refreshed. Also consider cleaning, polishing or replacing oxidized, cloudy headlight lenses.

3. Oil changes and tune-ups

Oil changes are necessary for the long life of your vehicle, as it's essentially a transfusion for your vehicle's engine. Traditional oil should be changed every 6,000 – 7,500 miles, while synthetic oil can go up to 10,000 miles or once a year. And because today's vehicles are more complex than ever, they need regular maintenance to run properly – so don't skip tune-ups. Technicians use a computer hooked to a vehicle's onboard diagnostics to see how the engine is working and restore it to factory specs.

4. Alignments

Front or all-wheel alignments keep your vehicle running on the straight and narrow. A properly aligned vehicle will allow your car to steer straightly, maintain its suspension geometry, and most importantly, maximize the life of your tires.

5. New tires

There's nothing like a new set of tires to revitalize your automobile. Make sure that the tires are balanced dynamically (spinning) to ensure a smooth ride. Be sure to have the tires rotated as part of regularly scheduled maintenance, and you also should regularly check the tire pressure. If you live in a Snowbelt state, consider an investment in winter tires.

6. Brake job or inspection

Brakes are comprised of brake pads, rotors and brake calipers. Eventually, one or all of them will wear out, which means it's time for brake service. Brake life depends on several factors, but probably the most important is how you drive your car. Brake pad manufacturers say to expect from 30,000 – 70,000 miles per set of pads and rotors – some may need changing sooner, while others can go longer.

7. Coolant flush

A coolant flush is an often-neglected service item. This fluid prevents engine overheating from the combustion process. Failure to flush and replace it results in it breaking down, causing the engine to run hotter than its specification, which can result in much more expensive repairs. A good rule of thumb is to flush your coolant every 30,000 miles.

8. Replace the wipers

There's nothing more annoying than streaky wipers that don't move the water away from your windshield. Wiper replacement is one of the easiest repairs and it doesn't cost a lot of money. There are many different sizes depending on your vehicle; universal-fit wipers are available at every auto parts store, or your dealership parts department is guaranteed to offer the exact fit for your vehicle.

9. Air conditioning service

Your car's air conditioner is a closed system that should provide years of service with little required maintenance. Eventually, you may find it's not cooling like it once did, signaling a refrigerant leak. A mechanic can check and replace any leaky parts. Since the system is sealed and should theoretically never need service, lack of cooling signals what could be a costly repair.

10. Transmission oil change/flush

While in the past transmission flushes were a regular part of vehicle maintenance, modern transmissions do not require maintenance unless they are high-mileage vehicles like a police car or taxi. Most owner's manuals recommend periodically checking the transmission fluid level and only refilling as needed – when in doubt, have a mechanic check it out.

