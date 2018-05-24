Kelley Blue Book's "Your Car Guide" Marketing Campaign Helps Car Buyers Gain Clarity During Shopping Journey

The brand's new "Your Car Guide" creative campaign illustrates how shoppers are not always clear on the car they need and how Kelley Blue Book brings car shopping into focus. Developed in conjunction with independent advertising agency Zambezi, the new series, called "Your Car Guide" includes five new TV spots and online videos – "Your Car Guide Focus" (:30), "Your Car Guide Outdoorsy" (:15), "Instant Cash Offer" (:15/:30), and "Price Advisor" (:15). The ads highlight the consumer solutions the brand equips shoppers with to make informed buying decisions, including expert reviews, trusted valuations and pricing with Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor and a convenient trade-in solution with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The series will air across cable, network and streaming television platforms, as well as social media.

"Car shoppers often start the shopping process unsure of the exact vehicle they want and are left with a lot of questions about the vehicles they are considering," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Kelley Blue Book. "Using Kelley Blue Book's vast expertise and tools helps shoppers ask the right questions, at the right time. Kelley Blue Book empowers car buyers to make clear and confident decisions, resulting in an easier and more satisfying shopping journey."

Car shoppers turn to Kelley Blue Book for a complete shopping experience. KBB.com gives car buyers everything they need to research a new or used car, compare cars, find cars for sale and make well-informed decisions.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

1 "Of those who are currently in-market for a vehicle. Based on avg. unique visitors"

