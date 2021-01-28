Kelley Kronenberg Adds Partner Steve Simeonidis in Florida

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, is pleased to announce that it has enhanced its insurance practice with the addition of Steve Simeonidis as Partner and Business Unit Leader, focusing on Personal Injury Protection.

Simeonidis is an accomplished corporate, insurance, and elections attorney who spent much of his career as in-house counsel to a multi-state insurance carrier where he served as a corporate officer and oversaw all transactional affairs and litigation for a 700-employee company and their insure-tech subsidiary.

"Steve's experience in insurance fits perfectly into our existing practice," said Howard Wander, Chief Operating Officer/Principal Partner. "We look forward to his expertise in Personal Injury Protection and the growth and development of this department for the firm."

Simeonidis is active within the community and volunteers as an attorney to various organizations. He also sits on the Miami-Dade Commission on Human Rights, serves as the Chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and is a member of the Democratic National Committee.

