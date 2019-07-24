Kellogg Company Collaborates With Partners to Fight Summer Hunger

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all (six out of seven) U.S. children who eat a free or reduced-price lunch at school don't have access to the same nutritious meals during the summer and even fewer have access to breakfast1. To fight summer hunger, Kellogg and its charitable funds are partnering with United Way Worldwide, No Kid Hungry and the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), supporting programs that increase access to food for kids in need when school is out. These summer-meal sites are a lifeline for low-income families who otherwise spend an extra $316 per month on food during the summer.2

Kellogg is partnering with United Way to help provide free summer breakfasts and lunches in Battle Creek , Dallas , Des Moines , Detroit , Sacramento , Seattle and Jackson, TN.

"What child doesn't love summer? The many children that depend on school meals, who truly have no idea what or where their next meal will be," said Laura Montague, Food Service Director, Lakeview/Pennfield Schools in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Summer hunger in the U.S. is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Around the world, more than 820 million people face a future of food insecurity brought on by our growing population, climate vulnerability and malnutrition. Kellogg has been actively working to help solve these challenges for more than a century. Through its Kellogg's® Better Days global signature cause platform, the company is driving growth through purpose, helping to end hunger by addressing the interconnected issues of food security, climate resiliency and well-being for people, communities and the planet.

In the last two years alone, Kellogg has delivered more than 1.2 billion Better Days by donating 1.1 billion servings of food and reaching more than 1.1 million children with nutrition education and feeding programs. Kellogg's® Better Days commitment also includes supporting farmers, encouraging employees to volunteer, and engaging people in its journey to address food security.

"Our Deploy for Growth business strategy and fulfilling our purpose of nourishing families so they can flourish and thrive are intrinsically linked," said Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "We know we can't achieve our commitments alone. Partnerships like those with United Way, No Kid Hungry and FRAC are critical to delivering on our Kellogg's® Better Days™ goal to feed people in need."

More information on Kellogg Company's initiatives is included in its latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

