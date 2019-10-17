Kellogg Company Partners With GLAAD For Spirit Day, Launching New 2019 Edition of "All Together" Cereal

This year, Kellogg releases the all-new, limited edition 2019 "All Together Cereal" with six mini cereal boxes packaged inside one larger exclusive "All Together" box to celebrate the belief that we all belong together. The box brings together six of the famous Kellogg mascots and cereals inside the same carton as a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love. "All Together Cereal" is available while supplies last for a limited time on Thursday, Oct. 17 for online retail through Kelloggstore.com for $19.99. Kellogg is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support its anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

Each limited-edition carton of "All Together Cereal" includes individual boxes of some of Kellogg's most beloved cereals including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Froot Loops®, Rice Krispies®, Raisin Bran®, Frosted Mini-Wheats® and Corn Flakes®.

"At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live," said Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer. "We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table."

"We are proud to partner with Kellogg's again this year to help extend the important message of Spirit Day to households across the country," said John McCourt, Senior Director of Development & Integrated Marketing at GLAAD. "The All Together cereal encompasses the values of diversity, equality, and solidarity that Spirit Day is all about, and we hope that LGBTQ youth everywhere receive the messages loud and clear."

To celebrate, actor and activist Joshua Rush will host a Spirit Day event at the Kellogg's NYC café, located at 31 E 17th St. The limited-release All Together boxes will be available for purchase, along with the chance to mix your own one-of-a-kind cereal. Guests will have the chance to meet with Rush, sign the Spirit Day pledge, and learn more about the mission and GLAAD.

Globally, Kellogg employees around the world will participate in conversations that enable the company to build a culture where all employees are inspired to share their passion, talents and ideas.

For more information about Spirit Day and to take the pledge to stand up against bullying, go to: https://www.glaad.org/spiritday#intro

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About GLAAD:

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

