Kellogg Company to Webcast Two Fireside Chats at the Upcoming Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) announced that it will webcast two fireside chats at the upcoming Barclays 2023 Global Consumer Staples Conference. As previously announced, Kellogg Company intends to separate into Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the timing of regulatory and other customary approvals. During the Barclays investor conference, fireside chats will be held with leaders of both Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co.

Participating on behalf of Kellanova will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer:

Live Webcast: Live audio fireside chat webcast will be held from approximately 7:30 am EDT – 8:10 am EDT, Thursday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Friday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Participating on behalf of WK Kellogg Co will be designates Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer:

Live Webcast: Live audio fireside chat webcast will be held from approximately 10:30 am EDT – 11:10 am EDT, Thursday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Friday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN

SOURCE Kellogg Company