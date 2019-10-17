Kellogg Displays its Heart and Soul for Spirit Day; Donates $50,000 to GLAAD

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Spirit Day, Kellogg Company is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work and launching a new All Together Cereal. In a recent blog post, Priscilla Koranteng, Kellogg Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer, shares why she's proud to work for a company that emphasizes inclusion through partnerships like GLAAD.

Social K – Kellogg Company Blog

By: Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer

As a new Kellogg employee and Vice President of Talent and Diversity, I'm quickly learning that Kellogg truly is a company with heart and soul.

Kellogg's visionary founder, W.K. Kellogg, instilled in the company the understanding that a critical part of running a good business is also doing good for society. That's why the company has always worked hard to make sure that the business and its practices deliver benefits to people, communities and the planet.

The K Values are part of the company's DNA and guide the way we do business. These values of integrity, accountability, passion, humility, simplicity and a focus on success play a unique and critical part in the ongoing success of the business. This was evident from the moment I started my journey in the hiring process, and I continue to feel this culture of respect every day. We know that both diversity and inclusion are business imperatives: Diversity helps us better understand what our diverse consumers want and love, and inclusion helps to bolster employee productivity. One example of how we're doing this is by participating in Spirit Day.

Spirit Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in October, is the largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world and is a celebration of standing together to send a message of solidarity and acceptance to LGBTQ youth. At Kellogg, we firmly believe in equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live. That's why Kellogg has once again joined forces with GLAAD as an official Spirit Day partner and is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

In celebration of Spirit Day, I'm proud to share that we're also launching limited edition All Together Cereal to demonstrate inclusivity and belonging. All Together Cereal is a symbol of acceptance, no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love. The cereal is available on KelloggStore.com, while supplies last. In 2018, the cereal launched exclusively at Kellogg's New York City Café, so we're pleased to broaden distribution and allow even more people to enjoy All Together Cereal.

I'm so proud to lead the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. My vision is for Kellogg to be at the forefront of diversity in the marketplace because it reflects our consumers and our brand. Diversity must continue to be the bedrock of our hiring, development, retention and rewarding of employees. Partnerships and events like Spirit Day help us to accomplish this – and show people that Kellogg is truly a company with heart and soul, driven by a diverse and inclusive community of passionate people making a difference. For more on our Diversity and Inclusion efforts, visit our site here.

For more Kellogg Company stories, visit our Social K blog .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

