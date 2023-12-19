Kellogg Executive Education Launches the Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

News provided by

Emeritus

19 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Designed for high-potential, mid-level or senior executives, this seven-month program aids in developing the strategic leadership and people skills required to drive organizational change.

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Executive Education announces the launch of its seven-month Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program. Designed to prepare aspiring C-suite executives to tackle enterprise-level challenges, this program equips participants with the leadership skills, strategic acumen, and enterprise mindset required to successfully guide their organizations through periods of growth and transformation. Created in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a March 2024 start.

Continue Reading

In today's dynamic business environment, characterized by rapid technological advancements, global market fluctuations, and ever-evolving consumer demands, C-suite executives are expected to be multifaceted leaders who are innovative and quick in adapting to disruptive forces while also demonstrating exceptional people skills. The Kellogg Executive Education Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program enables participants to assess opportunities and disruptive challenges while implementing growth strategies to create maximum impact for their organizations. Participants will join a high-achieving, global cohort and gain insights from world-renowned faculty and industry experts. They will also engage in a capstone project exploring real-life challenges. Upon completing the program, participants will accrue credits towards becoming an esteemed Kellogg Executive Scholar.

"Traditional leadership models are being challenged by a rapidly evolving business landscape. As a result, C-suite leaders must rely on an adaptive and human-centered approach that enables them to successfully navigate through this complexity," said Diana Cordova, program faculty director and academic director of the Kellogg Executive Leadership Institute. "The Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program addresses this imperative shift by offering an opportunity to gain the strategic enterprise leadership capabilities and people skills that are critical for personal success and organizational transformation."

This program is ideal for mid-level and senior executives preparing for C-suite roles. Participants can include regional leaders or functional heads as well as general managers who are interested in developing a holistic, adaptable leadership approach.

"The robust curriculum of the Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program develops impactful leadership and prepares participants to propel their career trajectory and scale their organizations," said Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "We are delighted to collaborate with Kellogg Executive Education to equip business leaders with critical skills and knowledge to thrive in the global business environment."

The Kellogg Executive Education Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program starts on March 27, 2024, and the fee is US$14,000. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page.

About Kellogg Executive Education

Kellogg Executive Education empowers business leaders to foster growth in themselves, their teams, and their organizations. Our renowned faculty, consisting of the world's best researchers, educators, and practitioners, provide practical insight that participants can apply immediately. Providing a collaborative, immersive environment for our executive development programs, we serve a variety of businesses and executives from a myriad of industries and geographies. 

About Kellogg School of Management

Kellogg is a leading global business school with a vibrant community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni who shape the practice of businesses and organizations around the world. Kellogg brings a blend of theory and practice to its rigorous academic experience, creating a dynamic research and learning environment.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 500,000 individuals across more than 200 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

SOURCE Emeritus

Also from this source

Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches the Chief Executive Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches the Chief Executive Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

Columbia Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its 8- to 10-month Chief Executive Officer Program. Designed to equip...
Emeritus et Leonardo Centre annoncent les conclusions du rapport sur le rôle du directeur du développement durable

Emeritus et Leonardo Centre annoncent les conclusions du rapport sur le rôle du directeur du développement durable

Le Leonardo Centre on Business for Society de l'Imperial College Business School, en partenariat avec Emeritus, le leader mondial de l'enseignement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.