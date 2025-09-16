Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education launches the Cambridge Board Director Programme in collaboration with Emeritus

The programme is designed to equip experienced and aspiring board leaders with strategic insight, governance expertise and leadership confidence to make a meaningful impact.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its four-month Cambridge Board Director Programme . The programme is designed for current and aspiring board leaders seeking to strengthen board governance and drive impact through effective management. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrolment is now open for a December 2025 start.

Board directors today face increasingly complex responsibilities, from navigating regulatory shifts and stakeholder expectations to guiding organisational transformation in a fast-changing world. According to Spencer Stuart, only 22% of CEOs feel the board gives them effective support to address a rapidly evolving business environment. The Cambridge Board Director Programme helps participants sharpen their communication skills, manage risk oversight, analyse finances and lead through change, driving sustainable success.

Through a blend of in-person and online modules, live sessions and real-world case study discussions, participants will explore key aspects of corporate governance, strategic decision-making and stakeholder management. They will engage directly with world-renowned Cambridge faculty, industry experts and global peers while immersing themselves in the rich Cambridge ecosystem. Participants will emerge from the programme with a strategic road map for boardroom governance and a practical framework to excel in board leadership.

"Being a director is fundamentally different from being an executive — you take on responsibility for strategy, risk, performance, stakeholder relationships and societal impact. Amidst shifting expectations, geopolitical pressures and emerging threats and opportunities, directors need tailored guidance to navigate complexity with confidence," says Professor Simon Learmount, Academic Programme Director. "The Cambridge Board Director Programme empowers new, existing and aspiring board directors to advance their core roles, benchmark the value they add and stay abreast of the latest governance trends."

The programme is ideal for senior executives looking to enhance their boardroom effectiveness and readiness. Upon completion of the programme, participants earn select Cambridge Judge Business School alumni benefits.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education to help experienced and aspiring board members amplify their boardroom presence with strategic leadership," says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Through blended learning, the Cambridge Board Director Programme prepares participants to lead with clarity, purpose and resilience to successfully address the challenges boardrooms face today."

The Cambridge Board Director Programme starts on 22 December 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit the programme website.

About Cambridge Judge Business School

Cambridge Judge Business School leverages the power of academia for real-world impact to transform individuals, organisations and society. Since 1990, Cambridge Judge has forged a reputation as a centre of rigorous thinking and high-impact transformative education, situated within one of the world's most prestigious research universities and in the heart of the Cambridge Cluster, the most successful technology entrepreneurship cluster in Europe. In the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, Cambridge Judge was placed first in the Times Higher Education rankings for Business and Management Studies in the United Kingdom. 94% of Cambridge's overall REF submissions were rated as "world leading" or "internationally excellent", demonstrating the significant global impact Cambridge Judge researchers are making on society. Cambridge Judge pursues innovation through interdisciplinary insight, entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration. Cutting-edge research is rooted in real-world challenges, and students and clients are encouraged to ask excellent questions to create real-world change. Undergraduate, graduate and executive programmes attract innovators, creative thinkers, thoughtful and collaborative problem-solvers as well as current and future leaders drawn from a huge diversity of backgrounds and countries.

About Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education

Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education offers a wide range of open-enrolment and customised programmes that will test, challenge, encourage and inspire you. We will help you embrace the knowledge and skills you need to grow in confidence and to evolve and adapt. Get ready to lead purposefully, manage effectively and innovate in an increasingly complex future.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does so by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus's short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

SOURCE Emeritus