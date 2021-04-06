Kellogg Insurance Partners with Integrity to Amplify Growth and Honor Founder's Legacy

Kellogg Insurance founder, Ron Kellogg, joined the insurance industry in 1968 and spent his career serving the senior market. With a passion for recruiting and connecting with agents, he founded Kellogg Insurance in 1998, developing a system that treated agents like family, offering them support, training and an array of tools to help them succeed. Today, Kellogg Insurance distributes health, life and Medicare insurance products through its network of thousands of agents, licensed in all 50 states. They have maintained a vision for insurance that puts the agent at the center. This individualized focus has been the company's key to success and allows them to serve more than 40,000 Americans annually with their insurance needs.

"For years, we've been impressed with the way Kellogg Insurance conducts business," explained Bryan Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Ron Kellogg was a true industry icon who lived the same core values Integrity was founded on — Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership — values that are exemplified now through Kevin's leadership. When we combine their heritage with Integrity's passion for serving agents and improving the overall insurance experience, we see an incredibly exciting future together. We are honored to have Kevin and his team beside us as we impact the industry going forward."

"Kellogg Insurance brings a proud history that is important to preserve and protect," said Kevin Owens, President of Kellogg Insurance. "We honor Ron's legacy by choosing Integrity's best-in-class technology and extensive resources to move us into the future. The list of industry legends that Integrity has assembled is incredible and we didn't want to miss our chance to become part of it. By working together with Integrity, we'll better serve our clients, agents and partners and do things together that we never thought possible."

As a part of Integrity, the Kellogg Insurance team will gain access to a vast array of resources to achieve long-term growth. These include Integrity's proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools, product development and exclusive MedicareCENTER platform. Kellogg Insurance team members will also be able to optimize their time and focus more on growing their business by utilizing Integrity's best-in-class centralized shared services. These include compliance, accounting, human resources, IT, legal and a full-service marketing and advertising firm. In addition, Kellogg Insurance joins the fast-growing Integrity partner network, where the country's leading agencies share strategies, best practices and solutions to today's challenges in order to better serve more Americans.

Kellogg Insurance employees will also gain meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Partnership was extremely important to Ron and I know he'd be thrilled that all our employees, who have been like family to us, are now also our partners," shared Kevin Owens. "In this partnership, everybody wins — and that makes the opportunities we have together truly endless."

"As so many successful companies have already discovered, partnering with Integrity is a winning formula," shared Integrity Chairman Steve Young. "And, in doing so, Kellogg Insurance will not only be able to preserve their legacy, but advance it even further.

For more information about Kellogg Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/kellogginsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Kellogg Insurance Marketing

Kellogg Insurance Marketing, headquartered in Draper, Utah, was founded in 1998 as a way to train and support America's insurance agents. Licensed in all 50 states, Kellogg Insurance is a leading organization in the health insurance industry, focused on helping seniors better understand their options and make educated decisions regarding their own health insurance needs. Kellogg Insurance partners with FMOs, MGAs and others to recruit and train agents in all aspects of senior health insurance. Kellogg's thousands of agents currently serve over 40,000 Americans annually. To find out more, please visit www.kelloggins.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC