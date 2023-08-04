Kellogg, Meijer celebrate young Black farmers making an impact in Michigan

News provided by

Kellogg Company

04 Aug, 2023, 09:43 ET

For a fifth year, Kellogg's "Rooted in the Midwest" campaign supports, encourages and recognizes farmers in the region through donations and employee volunteering

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, Kellogg Company and Meijer, two iconic Michigan-based organizations, have partnered to promote and support farming and young farmers in the Midwest through the "Kellogg's Rooted in the Midwest" campaign. This year, the companies shone a light on Black farmers in southwest Michigan who are making an impact on their communities.

This year's campaign, which launched in Meijer stores and online at the end of July, featured two organizations led by young Black farmers:

Continue Reading
Kellogg’s Rooted in the Midwest celebrates young Black farmers at Meijer
Kellogg’s Rooted in the Midwest celebrates young Black farmers at Meijer

  • Sunlight Gardens, in Battle Creek, Mich.: Devon Wilson's urban farm is the culmination of his tireless passion, hard-earned experience, and mission to build up and serve underrepresented communities.
  • Zoo City Farm & Food Network, Kalamazoo, Mich.: Remi Harrington's small-scale farming initiative helps give members of urban communities a place to grow and expand their opportunities.

As deep-rooted Midwest companies, Kellogg and Meijer are committed to supporting young farmers in southwest Michigan through donations and employee volunteering. The campaign leveraged the insight that, in 1910, 14 percent of farmers in the United States were Black, while today that figure sits at about 1 percent.

"As part of our Better Days Promise strategy to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, Kellogg proudly supports young farmers in an effort to put food on the table and supports their efforts to grow fresh, local foods," says Amy Davis, VP, Sales Accounts, Kellogg Company. "We partner with Meijer not only as good neighbors in our home of Michigan, but to demonstrate our shared commitment to the state and the young farmers who will continue to make it an agricultural powerhouse."

Earlier this year, Kellogg and Meijer announced a partnership with The National Young Farmers Coalition, providing funding to support their work to shift power to, and equitably resource, the next generation of working farmers, particularly farmers of color.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®RXBAR®MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Meijer
Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Also from this source

Kellogg Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.60 per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.