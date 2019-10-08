Kellogg partners with Boxed to launch disaster relief campaign for Omaha and Iowa area flood victims

"What goes unrecognized is that people who are impacted by natural disasters need support well after the headlines and news cycles have moved on," said Stephanie Slingerland, Director of Philanthropy and Social Impact at Kellogg Company. "The reality is, there are folks in Omaha and surrounding communities in Nebraska and Iowa who are still struggling today – months after the disaster. Our partnership with Boxed.com will give them the supplies they still need to recover."

The site will feature Kellogg's breakfast items and snacks, nuts, juice boxes and water. Supplies like laundry soap, paper plates, diapers and toiletries will also be available on the site. Boxed will ship purchases to United Way of the Midlands, which will distribute the donations to those in the community who need them most.

The Boxed partnership is an extension of Kellogg's initial contribution to flood relief efforts in Nebraska and Iowa, which included the donation of two truckloads of food earlier this year. Disaster relief efforts like this contribute towards Kellogg's® Better Days global commitment to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

"We're proud to partner with Kellogg to help disaster relief victims," said Chieh Huang, Boxed CEO. "As a company that serves thousands of communities across the country, it is especially meaningful for us to give back, and help others give back, to the families that need our support."

The March flooding displaced more than 4,400 people in the Omaha region. More than 2,000 individuals and 45 companies have contributed to recovery efforts thus far, but there remains a need to help those who are still displaced.

The flood relief drive is the first joint philanthropic program for Kellogg and Boxed. The organizations will continue to collaborate on other disaster relief efforts to provide support for communities across the country in the future. To learn more, visit Boxed.com/BetterDays.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Boxed

Founded in 2013, Boxed has redefined the wholesale shopping experience with its innovative, multi-platform approach, giving consumers direct-to-their-door access to all of their favorite warehouse club products. Boxed brings convenience and savings to on-the-go consumers who don't have the time, means, or patience to shop at a brick-and-mortar big box club, all with no membership fees. The brand's discovery-based design recreates the fun of the treasure hunt experience with a curated selection of everyday essentials that consumers love, including household staples, health and beauty supplies, office pantry items, groceries, and a wide variety of organic and green products. Boxed's award-winning private brand, Prince & Spring, a collection of ultra-high quality everyday essentials, is one of the fastest-growing online private brands in the nation and has quickly become a fan favorite.

About United Way of the Midlands

United Way of the Midlands (UWM) has served the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro for more than 95 years. Guided by best practices and community input, it approaches poverty in a specific way – a "united" way. With the support of volunteers, community partners and donors, UWM invests 92 cents of every donated dollar in our local community. These dollars fund basic needs, education and financial stability programs at local nonprofits, creating a circle of support for people in need. Please visit unitedwaymidlands.org for more information.

