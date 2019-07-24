Kellogg's® Continues to Fuel Childhood Reading

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading expands kids' language and vocabulary, which can lead to better conversations, richer relationships and school successi. That's why Kellogg's is continuing its Feeding Reading partnership with Penguin Random House – to inspire more childhood reading, and fuel minds and bodies for the upcoming school year and beyond.

Last year alone, more than 400,000 books were distributed to kids and families across the country.

"Reading builds hearts, minds and memories," said Zion Doran, Sr. Director of Promotions at Kellogg Company. "Kellogg's is proud to work with Penguin Random House and get more books into more kids' hands. More opportunities to read during childhood can lead to more opportunities throughout life."

Between now and September 30, 2019, families who buy any Kellogg's, Keebler®, Pringles® or Cheez-It® participating products can earn a book with 125 titles to choose from across all reading levels. Books also can be donated to a school or library.

Program participation is simple:

Purchase your favorite participating Kellogg's ® , Keebler ® , Pringles ® or Cheez-It ® product by September 30, 2019 .

, Keebler , Pringles or Cheez-It product by . Take a picture of your receipt and upload it at www.FeedingReading.com (receipts must be submitted within 30 days of purchase, no later than October 30, 2019 ).

). Receive a credit to redeem for a book of your choice to keep or donate (credits must be redeemed by December 1, 2019 ; limit 10 books per Kellogg's Family Rewards account).

To kick-off this year's initiative, author (with her mother, Helen Williams) of the New York Times-Bestseller You Have No Idea, actress, singer, and humanitarian Vanessa Williams will join a group of children from New York P.S. 130 at Kellogg's NYC Café for a snack-time story hour, reading one of her favorite books, The Poky Little Puppy.

New York Times bestselling author Mary Pope Osborne will also be participating in the snack-time story hour. She will be reading from the latest book in her Magic Tree House series, To the Future, Ben Franklin! Osborne, a longtime champion of child literacy, has made it her mission to help children discover the magic of reading and is excited to continue this endeavor by having four of her Magic Tree House titles included in the Feeding Reading program. Titles include Dinosaurs Before Dark, The Knight at Dawn, Mummies in the Morning, and Pirates Past Noon. Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning Magic Tree House series is an international phenomenon that has sold over 143 million books worldwide since its debut in 1992, and has been translated into 34 languages in more than 100 countries.

Please visit www.FeedingReading.com to learn more about the program and see a full list of participating products.

