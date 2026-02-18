Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and J.I.D Team Up to Encourage Teens to Unleash Their GR-R-REAT

"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine," J.I.D said. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."

A Cultural Hype Anthem to Inspire the Next Generation of Teens

The new full-length track brings a fresh, modern sound to the beloved jingle, blending J.I.D's signature rhythmic flow with original verses that reflect the familiar, motivating energy of Tony the Tiger and uplifting mood boost of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal. J.I.D's style of affirmational Hip Hop mirrors the brand's core beliefs of confidence, optimism and reaching your potential.

"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger have always stood for encouragement and belief," said Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "Hip Hop is a culture built on that same energy, so teaming up with J.I.D. was a natural connection for us to bring back 'Hey Tony' in a way that honors helping to bring out your greatness for a new generation."

A Limited-Edition Merchandise Drop Blending Food and Nostalgia

A limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise collection, including a jersey and t-shirt, and a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box is available exclusively on J.I.D's Official Store . The box features a custom illustration with Tony the Tiger and J.I.D, a QR code linking to the track on Spotify, and a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and J.I.D crossword puzzle to celebrate the collaboration and J.I.D's love for word play.

A Bowl Game Rooted in the "Day Ones" Spirit

The new track "HEY TONY!" debuts at the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" Bowl Game hosted by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and J.I.D on Sunday, February 22, 2026. With Tony the Tiger's longstanding history supporting sports on and off the field and J.I.D having played football growing up, the "Day Ones" Bowl Game is a true homage to "Day Ones," bringing together culture, community and music.

The showcase will feature a marching band driven pep rally by J.I.D's alma mater, Stephenson High School "Sonic Sound" Marching Band from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and four games of 7x7 football between four local teams competing for the championship title. Plus, all four teams will receive a donation from Kellogg's Frosted Flakes - Mission Tiger™— to support funding for new equipment, improving facilities etc.

J.I.D, for the first time, will give an exclusive half-time performance of "HEY TONY!" alongside other catalogue tracks.

All participating athletes will also receive the limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box.

Whether through the rhythm of a new cultural anthem or the classic crunch of a beloved cereal, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger remain the "Day One" motivator for teens through every generation. With a positive mood lift feeling from Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, teens everywhere are motivated to bring out their inner tiger and realize their potential.

Follow the launch on @kelloggsfrostedflakes and @jidsv .

Where is the new J.I.D "HEY TONY!" track streaming?

The song is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Where are the limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise, and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box sold?

The limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise, and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box are available exclusively on J.I.D's Official Store .

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

