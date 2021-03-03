Kellogg's Reinvents Two Fan-Favorite Cracker Brands: All-New Club® Crisps and Town House® Dipping Thins

"Our innovation and research & development teams are continuously re-imagining our iconic crackers, looking for ways to give snack lovers even more ways to enjoy our brands," said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "I think we really knocked it out of the park with these new Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins! Whether you're looking for a savory snack for the family or the perfect partner for your dips, you won't be disappointed with these new varieties."

Find new Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins at retailers nationwide starting in March. Club Crisps has a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 7.1-ounce bag and Town House Dipping Thins has a suggested retail price of $3.89 for a 9-ounce box.

For more information, follow Club Crackers on Facebook or Instagram and Town House on Facebook , Instagram or Pinterest.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

