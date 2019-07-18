Kellogg's Salmonella Lawsuits: One Year Later Victims Still Bringing Claims

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates filed a series of lawsuits last year against Kellogg's immediately after the FDA and CDC announced their finding that Honey Smacks Cereal was the source of a national Salmonella outbreak. On September 27, the CDC announced it had confirmed 135 cases of salmonellosis in 36 states, in victims ranging from 1 to 95 years old.

One year later, Ron Simon is working hard to collect compensation for numerous victims, as well as the claims of those who have only recently contacted the law firm.

It Is Not Too Late To File a Kellogg's Salmonella Claim

There is still time to file a claim for most of the victims in the affected 36 states. Ron Simon encourages victims to do so sooner rather than later as it is always preferable to do so when the evidence is more recent and to make sure they do not wait until after the applicable statute of limitations has run – in many states between one and three years.

The victims of the Kellogg Honey Smack Cereal outbreak suffered from symptoms including vomiting, abdominal cramping, and diarrhea. For those with a confirmed case of Salmonella, the victims were called by the local health department who interviewed them about the foods they had eaten as a part of the investigation into the source of the salmonellosis. Victims with confirmed cases are strongly encouraged to seek legal representation.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Kellogg's Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Kellogg's Salmonella Claim can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at http://www.kelloggslawsuit.com/.

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon has collected over $700,000,000 for his clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries. More information about Salmonella is available at https://ronsimonassociates.com.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 335-4900 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

