Kellogg's Slings Into Action With Spider-Man™: Far From Home Themed Food And Interactive Experiences

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The collaboration includes a variety of special-edition Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed products with a superhero twist, interactive promotional packaging and a takeover of Kellogg's New York City Café.

Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help fans get excited about the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fans can enjoy Pop-Tarts® Spidey Berry that unlocks an interactive comic story when scanned, Eggo® Mixed Berry Marvel web-shaped waffles, Cheez-It® with engraved Spidey designs, Keebler® Amazing Vanilla Cupcake Fudge Stripe cookies and Kellogg's® Spider-Man Far From Home Fruit Snacks. Additional favorites across the Kellogg portfolio are available at retail for a limited time with Spider-Man: Far From Home promotional packaging that unlocks an interactive Spider-Man game.

Beyond retail, fans in New York City are in for an amazing treat as Spider-Man: Far From Home has taken over the Kellogg's New York City Café complete with a limited-time only superhero-themed menu featuring Spider-Man: Far From Home creations like the Spidey Surprise, Peter Parker CB & Jelly and Mysterio Mac and Cheese. Don't worry, if you aren't in the Big Apple, you too can enjoy the treats at home with the DIY instructions found here.

Kellogg's is offering many ways for consumers to get in on the action this summer. You can stop by a local retailer or visit amazon.com/adlp/spidermankelloggs to snag the special-edition Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed products; purchase the special limited-edition promotional packages with the interactive Spider-Man game in-store.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Directed by Jon Watts. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O'Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.KelloggCompany.com

