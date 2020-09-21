Kellogg's® Special K® Uses Delicious Flavor to Help Fans Beat 'Blursday'

Special K partnered with experts at Twitter and @TwitterData to tap into real people's conversations and discover which flavors Americans are talking about and when. These delectable discussions inspired Special K to match flavors you want to the days you might just want them:

Monday: Special K ® Chocolatey Delight

Chocolatey Delight Tuesday: Special K ® Red Berries

Red Berries Wednesday: Special K ® Blueberry with Lemon Clusters

Blueberry with Lemon Clusters Thursday: Special K ® Banana

Banana Friday: Special K ® Raspberry

Raspberry Saturday: Special K ® Fruit & Yogurt

Fruit & Yogurt Sunday: Special K® Cinnamon Brown Sugar Crunch Protein

Inspired by these Twitter conversations, Special K devised a delish idea to help Americans discern the days in different tasty ways — and the Special K Blursday Go-Away kit was born. The kits include tools to keep you on track with:

Flave-of-the-Day Socks including seven pairs, each labeled with the day and decorated with designs inspired by that day's desired flavor.

including seven pairs, each labeled with the day and decorated with designs inspired by that day's desired flavor. Flavors You're Feeling Weekly Planner that breaks out each week with delicious cereal and a you've-got-this attitude.

that breaks out each week with delicious cereal and a you've-got-this attitude. Seven flavors of Special K to help fuel you through the fog of even the blurriest, and busiest, of weeks.

Whitney Port, a star who made her career navigating the blurriness of real life and reality television, is already a huge fan of the Special K Blursday Go-Away Kit and putting it to good use.

"Wearing so many hats as a mom, entrepreneur and designer creates a chaotic schedule and makes the days seem to blur together," Port said. "Special K has these adorable flave-of-day socks that help me keep my days straight. Monday is my personal fave…Chocolatey Delight!"

SPECIAL K WANTS TO MAKE YOUR (MON/TUES/WED) BLURSDAY

Now, Special K offers fans everywhere the chance to win their very own Special K Blursday Go-Away Kit, complete with everything you need to fight those "wait, what day is it?" woes. Visit www.kfr.com/BlursdayGiveaway for the details and enter for a chance to win. At the end (Oct. 4 at 11:59:59 PM) of the entry period, 700 winners will be randomly selected and receive their very own Special K Blursday Go-Away kit.

"The Special K team is no stranger to Blursday, because we're living it in our own homes too. So, we wanted to create something truly useful — and of course, delicious — for Special K's biggest fans," said Cindy Huntington, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "While the concept of specific days of the week may seem totally made up right now, we want to help our real fans taste their way back to reality. Because just like how you can't fake delicious, Special K believes you shouldn't have to fake knowing what day it is."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

