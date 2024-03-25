Kelly Davids Named President of The Appraisal Foundation

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation Board of Trustees voted today to name Kelly Davids as President of The Appraisal Foundation. Davids is the former Superintendent of the Ohio Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing, the chief regulator for Ohio's appraisers, a former Foundation trustee, and a member of the staff since 2013. Her most recent role has been Senior Vice President.

"We are thrilled to have such a qualified person as Kelly Davids to lead the Foundation's next chapter," said Board of Trustees Chair Tracy Johnston. "With Kelly's thoughtful and inclusive vision for the organization, I have complete confidence that Kelly will meet and surpass the Board of Trustees initial expectations."

Today's vote was the culmination of a multi-year search process started in 2022 when President Dave Bunton informed the Board of Trustees of his intention to retire at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2024. The Board of Trustees brought in the outside CEO search firm, Association Strategies (ASI), to interview stakeholders, including the Appraisal Subcommittee, board members, and staff, and develop a candidate profile to identify the next organization president.

The CEO Search Committee, formed by the Board of Trustees in July 2023, decided to pursue an internal candidate search first to determine if any candidates met the criteria laid out in ASI's candidate profile. Following background and reference checks, three rounds of interviews, and a presentation, the Committee voted unanimously to advance a recommendation to the full Board of Trustees to name Davids as the next Foundation President.

"After a comprehensive process, we are confident we have identified the right leader to take the Foundation forward," said CEO Search Committee Chair and Immediate Past Chair Dayton Nordin.

"I had the privilege of collaborating with Kelly Davids during various pivotal moments at The Appraisal Foundation," said past Board of Trustees Chair Tom Boyer, a member of the CEO Search Committee. "From our work together on the Board of Trustees to her instrumental role in shaping Vision 2030, I've consistently witnessed her unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership. Kelly's innate ability to inspire and guide is unparalleled, and she possesses a rare blend of vision, determination, and strategic thinking. Her passion for advancing the field of appraisal is contagious, and I am convinced she was destined to lead The Appraisal Foundation. As we embark into this exciting new era under Kelly's remarkable leadership supported by the incredibly talented staff, there will be unprecedented achievements and nothing short of marvels under her guidance. I eagerly anticipate the transformative impact Kelly Davids will bring to The Appraisal Foundation."

Davids will officially assume the role of President on March 31, 2024. Current President Dave Bunton will transition to a new role as Senior Advisor the same day but remain an available resource to Foundation boards and staff on an as needed basis through the end of his contract on December 31, 2024.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

