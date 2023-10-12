Kelly Education and Littera Education Collaborate to Offer High-Impact Tutoring Solutions to Virginia School Divisions

Together, Kelly Education and Littera collaborate to provide sustainable, high-dosage tutoring to enhance student learning outcomes in support of the ALL IN VA plan.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kelly Education, the nation's leading provider of educational talent serving every level of the education continuum, and Littera Education, a distinguished provider of tutoring technology and virtual high-impact services for K-12, announced their collaboration to equip Virginia's school divisions with scalable, self-sustaining in-person, virtual, or hybrid tutoring programs. The goal is to significantly enhance the educational landscape by increasing divisions' access to enriched learning environments that are resilient and adaptive to changing educational needs.

Kelly Education Tutoring Solutions will support the effort in Virginia with in-person tutoring. Kelly Education is experienced in working with a variety of curriculums, and this collaboration will only bring additional options to school partners. With the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS), Tutoring Solutions will gain actionable insights to drive student outcomes and improve tutoring accountability and support. The TMS also simplifies the work involved in the day-to-day management of tutoring, allowing them to more efficiently support divisions across Virginia.

"The recent allocation for high-impact tutoring by Virginia Governor Youngkin is a bold solution to mounting concerns about student performance," said Kelly Education Tutoring Solutions Director, Dr. Stephanie Wall. "The road ahead will be challenging for VA superintendents as they navigate the sea of products and programs designed to meet the needs of their students and communities. This collaboration will align to present one cohesive solution that offers the agility and flexibility needed to deliver superior and transformative tutoring interventions across all of Virginia, including rural divisions, where establishing an in-person program may be more logistically difficult."

Superintendents serving rural divisions had an opportunity to learn about the new collaboration at the recent All In Tutoring virtual conference hosted by The Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia (VACOSARS).

Working with Virginia school divisions creates a growth opportunity for both organizations, who have collaborated to offer end-to-end solutions in California, New Jersey, and Texas. Kelly Education supplies highly skilled tutors to Littera in support of their high-impact tutoring services across the US. As a result, school partners have the flexibility to create customized programs that cater to their unique needs by combining in-person tutoring solutions offered by Kelly Education and virtual tutoring technology and services hosted by Littera. This dynamic approach provides a comprehensive solution that can address any learning challenge and ensure success for every student.

"Divisions have great urgency to provide tutoring for students this fall," said Justin Serrano, CEO of Littera. "This collaboration allows us to quickly adjust to meet each division's needs, supporting students across grade levels and subjects, no matter where they're located."

Together, Kelly Education and Littera seek to partner with divisions to:

Support educators and divisions to accelerate their students' learning to pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement.

Drive learning growth for students struggling to meet proficiency benchmarks in reading and math.

Promote equity and access.

Provide flexible tutoring for maximum results by offering an end-to-end solution based on a division's unique needs.

Be efficient and effective with the valuable time spent with students.

Increase accountability and improve data reporting to school leaders and school community stakeholders.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly, a global workforce solutions provider that's always asking what's next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Littera

Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 divisions by supporting any student, subject, schedule, or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum partners, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, we are able to meet all program requirements for ALL in Virginia. For information, visit market.litteraeducation.com/allinva.

