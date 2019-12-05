Kelly Schlageter Joins CNSI as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that Kelly Schlageter has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for communications, marketing, and branding for CNSI.

Schlageter, an accomplished marketing and communications executive, comes to CNSI with more than 20 years of experience leading marketing and communications teams for both technology and healthcare organizations. Most recently, she led marketing and communications at the Inova Health System for the Inova Center for Personalized Health, including the branding and launch of the new Inova Schar Cancer Institute. Before joining Inova, Schlageter held various leadership roles at Sprint, where she spent 14 years.

"Kelly is a veteran marketing and communications executive with a great track record of helping organizations accelerate growth," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "Her valuable experience with both technology and healthcare organizations – at the intersection of today's disruption and innovation – makes Kelly a great fit to lead strategic marketing and communications efforts at CNSI. We are excited to have her on our leadership team."

In recognition of her many strategically-led marketing initiatives, Schlageter's work has received several awards for advertising and public relations campaigns, including receiving a Silver Anvil Award and being nominated for an Effie Award.

"CNSI is poised for market leadership and growth, and our marketing, strategic communications, and branding initiatives will help play a significant role in accelerating that growth," said Schlageter. "I am delighted to join such a talented team committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and positively impact lives."

Schlageter is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com.

