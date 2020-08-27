Kelly Tramontano Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Chief Operating Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has named Kelly Tramontano to the position of Chief Operating Officer. An experienced business owner, Kelly has been an executive level consultant working with broker-dealers, RIAs, and hybrid platforms in developing best-in-class processes, procedures, and practice management effectiveness.

"Sanctuary's growth has been rapid and that's continued this year even in the face of everything going on in the world around us," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Kelly has been working with Sanctuary since last year as a consultant and will be a key member of our executive team. As Sanctuary's COO, she'll be responsible for oversight of all operations, compliance, and technology. We're constantly improving our platform but doing it in a very process-oriented way, so everything is repeatable for new advisors joining the platform. Kelly has the background and experience to see the systems are in place to make that happen."

"I'm very excited to be joining Sanctuary Wealth at this point in the firm's growth," said Kelly Tramontano, Chief Operating Officer, Sanctuary Wealth. "I've always enjoyed helping build businesses and with Sanctuary being a relatively new firm, there's tremendous opportunity for future development in a number of areas. My professional background is different from the rest of the executive team at Sanctuary, but highly complementary in that I come from the independent rather than the wirehouse space. I'm excited to add my experience to theirs and continue building something great."

Kelly's 28 years of experience in the investment industry includes a 17-year tenure as CEO & President of SWBC Investment Services in San Antonio. With visionary leadership, Kelly created, designed, and built the firm's broker-dealer, RIA, and fixed income capital markets desk, all with the focus on evolving the business into a multi-faceted, multi-distribution entity. She began her career at SWBC as a financial advisor, after gaining prior experience at Robert Baird and Arvest Bank Group. She graduated cum laude from University of Arkansas with a BSBA in Finance and Financial Management.

"The investment community in San Antonio is relatively small and as a result I've known Kelly both professionally and personally for many years," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management. "I have the utmost respect for her and what she accomplished as CEO at her previous firm, including establishing a proprietary fixed income disk, developing portfolio models, and launching an executive benefits solutions group. We're confident she will be a major contributor to Sanctuary's continued growth and glad to have her on our team."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 16 states and includes 38 partner firms with over $10 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

